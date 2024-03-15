Letter: Comparing Foster, Rashid in race for Congress

Dear Editor,

Let’s contrast the two candidates.

I have been to meet-and-greets with Mr. Foster. I asked about his contributions to the Equal Rights Amendment. His answer – it was a complicated issue. What remains is pretty straightforward: Bill Foster has done nothing to personally lead women’s rights efforts.

Mr. Foster says he is for a ceasefire in Palestine but is heavily funded by J-Street which is anti-ceasefire. He has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from J-Street and its donors.

Mr. Foster says he supports fair housing but has taken tens of thousands of dollars from the National Association of Realtors, which was just assessed 1.8 billion in damages for inflating commissions.

Mr. Foster says he supports climate change but has taken tens of thousands of dollars from Exelon and companies that invest in fossil fuel projects.

Qasim Rashid is a human rights attorney raised in DuPage County. He fully understands what is at stake when individual rights are jeopardized. He understands how legislation can negatively impact a woman’s right to make her own health care choices.

Qasim Rashid understands the needs and the costs of life-saving medications as his own child is experiencing those needs.

It’s time for change. It is time for Qasim Rashid.

Vote for someone who has spent his career fighting for everyday individuals like us and is not taking corporate or big oil money. Please vote for Qasim Rashid.

Anna Gifford

Huntley