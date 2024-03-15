Baseball: Five players to watch in 2024 in the Northwest Herald area

Burlington Central’s Michael Person (right) celebrates a home run against Sterling during a class 3A regional final last season. Person is a two-time Northwest Herald All-Area first-team pitcher, but also will contribute at shortstop and at the plate. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Cary-Grove pitcher Ethan Dorchies

Ethan Dorchies, Cary-Grove, P, sr.

Dorchies was practically an automatic win when he stepped on the mound for the Trojans last season. He finished with a 9-0 record and seven earned runs in 62 2/3 innings, with an ERA of 0.78, a WHIP of 0.89 and 71 strikeouts. The Northwest Herald All-Area first-team pitcher struck out 12 and allowed two hits in the Trojans’ 1-0 victory over Prairie Ridge for the Class 3A Cary-Grove Regional championship. The 6-foot-5 right-hander will pitch at NCAA Division I Illinois-Chicago.

Crystal Lake South's Dayton Murphy

Dayton Murphy, Crystal Lake South, SS, sr.

Murphy will be a four-year starter for the Gators and was their leadoff hitter and shortstop on their 2022 Class 3A State Tournament fourth-place team. He is one of the fastest players in the area and silck with the glove. He hit .455, with a .541 OBP, a 1.264 OPS, 14 doubles, five triples, two homers and 33 RBIs as South’s leadoff hitter. The Michigan State signee scored 50 runs, was 34 of 37 on stolen bases and committed only seven errors at shortstop. He was an All-Area first-team selection.

Crystal Lake Central's Jaden Obaldo (Photo provided by Crytstal Lake Central High School)

Jaden Obaldo, Crystal Lake Central, SS, sr.

Obaldo hit .475 with a .570 OBP and a 1.333 OPS last season for the Tigers, hitting out of the No. 3 hole. He had 44 hits, nine doubles, four homers and 31 RBIs. He will be a third-year starter for Central and is committed to McHenry County College next season. Obaldo was an All-Area first-team selection.

Burlington Central's Michael Person (Photo provided by Burlington Central High School)

Michael Person, Burlington Central, P, sr.

The Rockets’ right-hander is a two-time All-Area first-team selection and returns as the ace on a loaded Central team. Person was 5-1 with a 2.86 ERA in 51 1/3 innings, striking out 66, walking 22 and allowing 52 hits. He also helped the Rockets in the lineup, hitting .357 with four homers and 18 RBIs.

Huntley's AJ Putty (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

AJ Putty, Huntley, jr. 3B-P

Putty was a key part in Huntley’s productive lineup last season for the Fox Valley Conference champion Red Raiders, who finished 29-8 overall. Putty (6-foot-4, 210 pounds) committed to Illinois in the fall. He will be a third-year starter as a junior this season. Putty hit .390, with a .476 OBP, a 1.116 OPS, six homers and 36 RBIs and received All-Area honorable mention.