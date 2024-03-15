Baseball: 2024 Northwest Herald preview capsules

Crystal Lake South's Dayton Murphy picks up a grounder during the IHSA Class 3A sectional semifinals during his sophomore season. Murphy will be a fourth-year starter for the Gators this season and will play at Michigan State next year. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Burlington Central

Coach: Kyle Nelson (19th season)

Last year’s record: 20-17, 11-7 FVC (fourth place)

Top returning players: Brady Gilroy, sr., OF-SS-P; Michael Person, P-SS-OF; AJ Payton, sr., 1B-P-DH; Jake Johnson, jr., C; Chase Powrozek, jr., P-OF; Elliot Alicea, sr., P-OF; Mason Rosborough, sr., P-OF

Top new players: Connor Finn, jr., IF; Zane Pollock, jr., IF; Yanni Pahnianis, jr., IF; Solomon Her, sr., IF

Worth noting: Central is loaded with talent in the lineup and on the mound from a team that lost to Sycamore in a Class 3A sectional championship. … The Rockets return all but 10 innings from last year’s pitching staff, led by two-time All-Area pitcher Person. … Gilroy also was an All-Area first-teamer after hitting .471 with nine homers and 35 RBIs. Payton hit .352 and knocked in 30 runs and Johnson hit .351 and drove in 21 runs. … Person, Gilroy and Payton are fourth-year starters, while Johnson and Powrozek will be third-year starters as juniors. … The Rockets look like a team that can compete for the FVC title and make a deep run in the state tournament series.

Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg, right, snags the toss before tagging out Crystal Lake South’s Edgar Camacho on a pick-off play in varsity baseball in Cary last season. (Patrick Kunzer)

Cary-Grove

Coach: Ryan Passaglia (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 26-10, 12-6 FVC (third place)

Top returning players: Ethan Dorchies, sr., P-1B; PJ Weaver, sr., OF; Peyton Seaburg, jr., P-IF; Cooper Motz, sr., IF; Charlie Taczy, jr., P-IF; Hayden Dieschbourg, jr., OF; Matthew Dillow, sr., P

Top new players: Jacob Steele, sr., 1B; Francis Panko, jr., C; Keenan Krysh, jr., C; Brock Iverson, jr., 1B-OF; Jacob Duvall, jr., P-OF; Luca Vivaldelli, jr., P-IF

Worth noting: The Trojans graduated six starters from their lineup but return three of their best arms with Dorchies, Taczy and Dillow, along with relievers Seaburg and Mitchell Johnson. Dorchies (9-0, 0.78 ERA) is a bona fide ace who led the area in wins and was an All-Area first-team pick. … C-G hopes to get a boost in the lineup from Dieschbourg, who was starting his freshman season when he suffered a broken bone in his left hand, while catching, and his season was finished. He missed last season recovering from an ACL injury from before his sophomore football season. … Passaglia likes what he sees in his junior class coming up and feels those players can contribute a lot on offense. … C-G won the Class 3A C-G Regional last season and lost in the sectional semifinals.

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Cal Aldridge (first season)

Last year’s record: 12-19, FVC 4-14 (tied for ninth place)

Top returning players: Jaden Obaldo, sr. SS; Connor Gibour, jr. OF, Drew Welder, sr. OF; Sean Kempf, sr. C; James Dreher, jr. 2B; Rhett Ozment, jr. 3B; Tommy Korn, sr. P-Util.; Carter Kelley, jr. P-OF

Top new players: Konnor Altergott, so. 1B

Worth noting: Obaldo led the Tigers at .475 last season, with a .570 on-base percentage and four homers with 31 RBIs. … Kempf, Welder, Ozment and Dreher all played integral roles and return for Central, giving the Tigers their middle defense back intact. … Cal Aldridge is now holding the job his grandfather Gary held for one season and his father, Jeff, held for nine. Cal Aldridge played at Prairie Ridge and as an NCAA Division III All-American at Wisconsin-Whitewater. … “Our guys have been working hard, and we are excited to compete in one of the best conferences in the state,” Aldridge said.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Brian Bogda (17th season)

Last year’s record: 26-8, 13-5 FVC (second place)

Top returning players: Dayton Murphy, sr., SS; James Carlson, sr., OF; C.J. Regillio 1B-P; Yandel Ramirez, jr, 3B-P; Cole Tilley, sr., 1B-P

Top new players: Liam Sullivan, jr., C-OF; Rhys Rankin, sr., 1B-P; Xander Shevchenko, jr., OF; Jack Melhuish, jr., P; Mark Pachla, jr.; P; Gio Evers Sanchez, so., IF; Tony Amici, so., C; Brady Diaz, jr., IF-P; Christian Alther, jr., IF-OF

Worth noting: Murphy was an All-Area first-team selection and is headed to Michigan State. He hit .455, knocked in 33 runs from the leadoff spot and swiped 34 bases, while being caught only three times. … James Carlson (Youngstown State), Cole Tilley and Murphy started as sophomores on South’s team that was fourth in the 2022 Class 3A State Tournament. … The Gators were second to Huntley in the conference last season, won a Class 3A regional and lost a tough sectional semifinal to Grayslake Central, which finished as state runner-up to Nazareth. … “We have a lot of returners in the lineup,” coach Brian Bogda said. “We will need to stay focused, trust the process and pay attention to details to be successful in a very tough FVC. We know the games we play in the FVC will help prepare us for the postseason tournament.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Patrick Conlin (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 8-26. 4-14 FVC (tied for ninth place)

Top returning players: Leth Pearson, sr., P-IF, Cam Schmeiser, sr., OF; Jake Guyon, sr., P-IF; Zach Randl, sr, IF; Hayden DeMarsh, jr., P-IF

Top new players: Jared Russell, jr., IF-P, Ian Bury, jr., P-OF; Jake Toms, jr., IF-P; Logan Gutierrez, jr., OF-IF; Evan Nolte, jr., IF-P

Worth noting: The Chargers are looking to improve on last season by leaning on a pitching staff that returns the bulk of its starters from last year. Pearson will play a major role as the staff leader. … D-C needs to replace some key defensive positions, particularly at shortstop and catcher. … Coach Conlin feels like a deep pitching staff will be a benefit in one of the toughest conferences in the state.

Hampshire

Coach: Frank Simoncelli (seventh season)

Last year’s record: 18-17, 6-12 FVC (eighth place)

Top returning players: Dominic Borecky, sr., SS; Anthony Karbowski, jr., P-1B; Luke Mejdrich, sr., P; Nicholas Randell, sr., DH-P; Jack Schane, sr., P; Jaryd Vence, sr., 2B-P; Tegan VanWiel, sr., C-P

Top new players: Ari Fivelson, jr., OF; Eric Jackson, jr., OF-1B-P; Calen Scheider, jr., C-P; Wilson Wemhoff, jr., OF-P

Worth noting: Karbowski, a left-handed pitcher and hitter committed to Louisville, will be relied on more this season on the mound. He struck out 34 batters in 22 1/3 innings and started the Class 4A regional championship game against Huntley, a 3-0 loss. … The Whip-Purs have Borecky (D-II Winona State) back as shortstop and lefty Schane (3-4, 1.74 ERA) was strong in the rotation last season. … “Our strength will be pitching and defense,” Simoncelli said. “We have good team speed as well. We have a young team when it comes to varsity experience, but we have high expectations each day to improve and get better.”

Huntley

Coach: Andy Jakubowski (18th season)

Last year’s record: 29-8, 14-4 FVC (champion)

Top returning players: AJ Putty, jr., 3B-P; Malachi Paplanus, sr., P; Ryan Dabe, jr., OF; Haiden Janke, sr., OF; Colby Aschenbach, sr., P; Quinn Drews, sr., C-P; T.J. Jakubowski, jr., SS-2B-P; Griffin Goldstein, sr., SS-Util.; Eddie Johnson, sr., P

Top new players: Kyle Larson, sr., OF: Marco Stawski, sr., 2B-Util.; Drew Borkowski, so.; P-OF-Util.; Travis Dudycha, so., 1B-P-OF; Josh Rudnik, so., P

Worth noting: The Red Raiders won their fifth consecutive FVC championship last season and their seventh straight Class 4A regional, but lost to Jacobs 7-4 in the Dundee-Crown Sectional semifinals. … Huntley’s graduation losses included five NCAA Division I players (Ryan and Brayden Bakes, Andrew Ressler, Ryan Quinlan and Parker Schuring). … Huntley still should make a run at its sixth consecutive title, led by senior ace Paplanus (Wright State) and junior slugger Putty (Illinois). Putty played third base and hit .390 with six homers and 36 RBIs. He also will pitch for the Raiders this season. … Paplanus tweaked his right elbow early last season and was limited to 9 2/3 innings, posting a 0.72 ERA. … Dabe hit .290 with four homers and 31 RBIs. … Janke, T.J. Jakubowski, Drews and Goldstein all started at times last season and return. Aschenbach was a key bullpen piece with 19 1/3 innings and a 1.09 ERA. … “The FVC will be loaded again this year with five or six teams who have a legitimate shot of winning the FVC title,” said Andy Jakubowski, who passed 500 career wins last season. “Our players are focused and excited for the 2024 season. The goal for this year’s squad hasn’t changed from previous years as we are focusing on getting 1% each day and being quality teammates. Ultimately, the goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season and to make a strong postseason run.”

Jacobs

Coach: Jamie Murray (13th season)

Last year’s record: 19-19, 8-10 FVC (tied for sixth place)

Top returning players: Nathan Gerritsen, sr., OF-P; Paulie Rudolph, sr., OF-P; Gage Martin, sr., 2B-P; Owen Ziajia, sr., C-IF; Brandon Koth, sr., 1B-OF; Kaden Wagenaar, sr., P; Mark Takasaki, sr., C-P; Braden Behrens, jr., P; Kyle Wayda, jr., P; Spencer Drummond, jr., P

Top new players: Andrew Deegan, so., SS; Cooper Gulgren, so., 3B-P; Luke Gormsen, jr., 1B-P; Justin Ceisel, sr., P; Brennan Sproule, sr., P; Gavin Grummer, jr., 2B; Matt Scardina, jr., OF; Aiden Stumpf, jr., 1B-P

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles upset Huntley in the Class 4A Dundee-Crown Sectional semifinals last year, then fell to Hononegah in the sectional title game. … Slugger Christian Graves, who also was one of Jacobs’ top starters, will be a key graduation loss. Anthony Edge, now at Bradley, is another key arm that graduated. … Gerritsen, Rudolph, Martin, Ziaja and Koth all started most or parts of last season. … “We have a nice mix of some seniors (five) who were a big part of our postseason run last year,” coach Jamie Murray said. “Ten of our returning players saw significant innings on the mound and in the field last spring, including the postseason. We currently have six seniors committed to play baseball in college and expect three more to commit soon.”

McHenry

Coach: Brian Rockweiler (17th season)

Last year’s record: 21-15-1, 10-8 FVC (fifth place)

Top returning players: Payton Sensabaugh, sr., OF; Owen Micklinghoff, sr., 1B-P; Jack Stecker, sr., OF; Ryan Nagel, sr., IF-P; Kadin Borck, sr., P-OF; Brandon Shannon, jr., P; Kyle Maness, jr., SS

Top new players: Jeffry Schwab, so., P-3B; Bryson Elbrecht, jr., P; Zach Readdy, jr., P-IF

Worth noting: The Warriors will miss catcher Cooper Cohn (Northern Illinois) and lefty ace Lleyton Grubich (McHenry County College), who graduated and played on their 2022 team that was fourth in the Class 4A state tournament. … But McHenry has a lot of its lineup returning, led by Sensabaugh, Nagel, Micklinghoff and Stecker. … Shannon was one of the Warriors’ best pitchers and should be their ace. … “This could be the deepest pitching staff that we have ever had,” Rockweiler said. “We have a really hardworking bunch that we think can contend for a conference title.” … Rockweiler is 361-213-1 in his 16 seasons at McHenry. … The Warriors will play home games on a new field west of McHenry’s West Campus building, with an artificial turf infield and grass outfield.

Prairie Ridge's Karson Stiefer throws a pitch during a Fox Valley Conference baseball game Friday, April 29, 2022, between Prairie Ridge and Jacobs at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Glen Pecoraro (24th season)

Last year’s record: 14-22, 8-10 FVC (tied for sixth)

Top returning players: Karson Stiefer, jr., P-1B; Brennan Coyle, jr., 2B-P; Vic Flores, sr., C; Matt Smith, sr., P-OF; Connor Pollasky, jr., C; Riley Golden, jr., P-OF; Danny Savas, jr., P-3B; Joe Stanish, sr., P-1B; Gabe Porter, jr., SS-3B

Top new players: Ryan Myers, jr., P-3B; Maddon McKim, so.; OF-1B; Gabe Winkelman, so., P-SS; Jack Dahlem, so., P-SS; Sean Sherwood, jr., P-OF; Chris Fike, jr., 2B; Connor Innis, jr., P-OF; Owen Satterlee, fr., P-OF

Worth noting: Stiefer and Golden, both lefties, have been regulars in the Wolves’ rotation since their freshman season. Stiefer was an All-Area second-team pitcher last year and also hit .330 with 18 RBIs. … Coyle returns at the top of the lineup, where he hit .309 and had a .462 on-base percentage. … There are several other starters back for the Wolves, who are still young and will start a lot of juniors. … Pecoraro considers Prairie Ridge’s defense, pitching and leadership all positives.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Harvard

Coach: Adem Ulen (sixth season)

Last year’s record: 4-23, 1-14 KRC (sixth place)

Top returning players: Keon Wanland, sr., P-OF; Evan Martin, sr., P-3B; Gio Esquivel, sr. SS-2B; Elijah Binz, sr., OF; Aaron Saucedo, sr., SS-2B-P; Coen Dacy, sr., OF-P

Top new players: Ryan Bennett, jr., P-1B-3B; Logan Nulle, so., OF; Landon Crone, jr., 2B-P; Eltan Powles, so., C; Adam Cooke, jr, OF

Worth noting: Hornets coach Ulen said he has a hardworking, intelligent group. “They have really committed to offseason training and are hungry for the season,” he said. “We will have a strong defense with small-ball offensive ability. The strong senior leadership we have will shape a successful season.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Mark Landvick (third season)

Last year’s record: 5-21, 4-11 KRC (tied for fourth place)

Top returning players: Maddux Malachuk, sr., P-IF; Henry Ray, sr., C-P; Kyle Mueller, sr., OF; Kaeden Frost, jr., P-IF; Dominic Vallone, jr., P-1B; Evan Pohl, jr., P-OF; Riley Johnson, jr., P-IF

Top new players: Landon Johnson, jr., P-OF; Deegan Turner, jr., P-OF; Tayden Pinkowski, jr., P-IF; Ashton Stern, so., P-IF; Peyton Mesce, so., P-IF; Jack Thompson, so., P-C

Worth noting: The Skyhawks have several players returning with an eagerness to turn things around from a disappointing 2023 season. … Malachuk, Frost, Vallone and Pohl are some of the key starters returning. … Johnsburg coach Mark Landvick likes what he has seen in the offseason. “The tale of the 2024 team will be told through the attitudes and efforts of the players,” Landvick said. “We had the largest group of players commit to offseason workouts with nearly 85% of the program coming to open gyms on a consistent weekly basis. We expect these players to embrace the ideas laid out in our offseason programs and run with them.”

Colatorti Marengo's Quinn Lechner tries to field the ball during a non-conference baseball game Wednesday, March 30, 2022, between Marengo and Hampshire at Marengo High School. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

Marengo

Coach: Nick Naranjo (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 22-8, 13-2 KRC (champion)

Top returning players: Andrew Johnson, sr., P-1B; Cody Stallings, sr., P-OF; Aaron Schroeder, sr., P-IF; Quinn Lechner, jr., SS-P; David Lopez, jr., OF-P; Drew Litchfield, jr., C; Alten Bergbreiter, jr., OF-1B

Top new players: Ryan Heuser, jr., P-IF; Robert Heuser, jr., P-IF; Michael Kirchhoff, jr., P-IF; Brady Kentgen, so., 1B-C

Worth noting: Marengo won the KRC championship by virtue of its series win against Woodstock North, as the team teams both finished 13-2 in league play, but the Indians beat the Thunder in their series, 2-1. … Marengo went on to win the Class 2A Johnsburg Regional, its first since 2004, on Bergbreiter’s RBI single. … All-Area first-teamer Caden Vogt graduated and is at McHenry County College. He posted a 1.03 ERA and struck out 123 batters in 61 1/3 innings. But most of the rest of the rotation returns, led by Johnson (2.67 ERA), Schroeder (3.37) and Stallings (3.07). … Johnson has been a big-time run producer in the last two seasons. … Lechner, a junior, starts his third season as the Indians’ shortstop and will hit at the top of the lineup.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Mike Giese (18th season)

Last year’s record: 15-13, 10-5 KRC (third place)

Top returning players: Aiden Wicinski, sr., P-IF; Ryan Junge, sr., P-IF; Dylan Radke, sr., IF; Ryan Scholberg, so., P-IF

Top new players: Ray Hannemann, so., P-IF; Grayson Morningstar, fr., P; Cooper Nagel, so., IF; Jace Nelson, fr., OF

Worth noting: Richmond-Burton finished as Class 2A state runner-up in 2022 and came back with a remarkable 2023 season. The Rockets graduated most of their starters and started 1-8, but were one of the hottest teams in the area later in the season to finish above .500. … Wicinski (3-4, 3.05 ERA), Scholberg (4-0, 2.10) and Junge (5-3, 4.26) were three of their top pitchers last season in innings and are all back. … “We will be carried by five upperclassmen, we are a young program,” Giese said. “We should be able to catch it and throw it well, but hitting is the big question mark. The key to the season will be scoring runs.”

Woodstock

Coach: Matt Prill (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 7-22, 4-11 (tied for fourth place)

Top returning players: Sam Chapman, sr., OF-P; Trevor Cote, jr., C-IF-P; Everett Flannery, jr., IF-P

Top new players: Cayden Holtzee, so., OF-P; Sonny Marsalla, so., C-IF-P

Worth noting: The Blue Streaks will rely heavily on third-year starter Chapman (D-I SIU-Edwardsville) to lead the team on offense. … Prill wants Woodstock to “put pressure on opposing teams with consistent offensive production with the help of a solid mix of newcomers and experienced players.” … Woodstock returns a lot of its pitching rotation, led by Chapman, Cote and Flannery.

Woodstock North

Coach: John Oslovich (ninth season)

Last year’s record: 17-11, 13-2 KRC (second place)

Top returning players: Trevor Mark, sr., SS-P; Cade Blaksley, sr., 1B-OF; Shane Buening, sr., C; Aiden Sofie, sr., P; Ethan Anderson, sr., OF

Top new players: Parker Neff, jr., P-OF; Jack Wollpert, jr., OF-IF; Karson Boal, jr., OF-C; Bob Gerloff, sr., P; Teegan Kirk, sr., P

Worth noting: Thunder coach Oslovich sees defense and pitching as his team’s strongest points. It will help having Mark back at shortstop to anchor that defense. … “We’re heading into the season blending experience with promising young talent,” Oslovich said. “In order to have success we will need contributions from young players who will need to be guided by our senior leaders. We will need to continue to work on the consistency required to be at the top of the Kishwaukee River Conference.”

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central

Coach: Matt Schmidt (first season)

Last year’s record: 7-7 overall (played independent schedule)

Top returning players: Colin Kowalski, so., P-1B; Adam Wrzos, jr., P-IF; Brodee Vermette, jr., IF-OF

Worth noting: New coach Schmidt, who played at Jacobs and independent minor league baseball, likes what he sees with the Hurricanes. … “We have a great combination of talent, from the freshmen to seniors,” he said. “I think we have the athleticism along with the competitive edge to be in a lot of ballgames this year. We’ll definitely an exciting team to watch.”

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron

Coach: Brian Engelbrecht (14th season)

Last year’s record: 14-13

Top returning players: Ben Vole, sr., C-SS-P; Nolan Vanderstappen, sr., P-OF-IF; Jared Cunningham, sr., P-1B; Riley Prentice, sr., OF; Wyatt Armbrust, jr., P-SS-C; Spencer Zaccone, so., P-1B-OF

Top new players: Jacob Krumsey, fr., P-IF-OF

Worth noting: The Giants will have a lot of young starters this season. … “We hope to be .500 and be competitive in games this year,” Engelbrecht said.