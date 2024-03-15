5 years in prison for man who charged more than $10K to Crystal Lake resident’s credit card

A defendant has pleaded guilty to charging on a Crystal Lake man’s credit card more than $10,000 at various retailers and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Deaunte Oliver, 30, of Chicago pleaded guilty to identity theft of between $10,000 and $100,000, a Class 1 felony, according to a sentencing order in the McHenry County court. A Class 1 felony typically carries a sentence between four and 15 years in prison and also can result in probation. He is required to serve half of the prison term, after which he will be on mandatory supervised release for one year, a sentencing order shows. He will receive credit for two days spent in the county jail, the order shows.

In exchange for his guilty plea an additional charge of theft was dismissed, according to court records.

Oliver was accused of “fraudulently” using a Crystal Lake man’s bank credit card between Oct. 26, 2022, and Jan. 24, 2023, to make purchases at “various retailers” including a Lowe’s in New Lennox, according to the indictment.