Millstream Road to close for bridge construction starting Monday near Marengo

A map shows Millstream Road detours while bridge construction is in progress and a stretch of the road is closed. (Photo provided by the McHenry County Division of Transportation)

Millstream Road near Marengo will be closed beginning Monday between River Road and Route 176. The Millstream Road bridge work is slated to wrap up in July 2025, according to a news release from the McHenry County Division of Transportation.

The project will replace and widen two bridges on Millstream Road that cross the Kishwaukee River. The south bridge on Millstream Road will be located 35 feet south of its current location.

Kunde Road will be closed to through traffic and open only to local traffic between Millstream and Union roads, according to the release.

There is a detour from River and Millstream roads north to Garden Valley Road over to Union Road and south to Route 176. Waterway closures are to be expected, and signs will be placed to notify water travelers of the construction zone.