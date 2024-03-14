Letter: Vote YES for Harvard Fire District tax increase

Harvard is growing and the Harvard Fire Protection District has to grow, too. It has aging and used equipment, no full-time chief, part-time staff with other jobs, and problems retaining staff due to low pay.

If there’s an emergency within its 108 square mile district, often Woodstock or Marengo Fire have to answer the call if Harvard’s staff is on another call. This takes more time and “time is of the essence” in an emergency.

It’s way past time for this tax increase with the last attempt in the 1990s. Vote YES for the safety of all residents in the Harvard Fire Protection District.

Linda Morton

Harvard