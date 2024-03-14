Letter: Don’t be duped into being double taxed

Do you really believe McHenry County won’t double tax residents for the Mental Health Board if the sales tax referendum passes March 19?

Vote NO to creating a new sales tax for the Mental Health Board!

It was during the Nov. 30, 2023, Public Health and Community Services meeting that committee members were informed the Mental Health Board could be funded by both a sales tax AND property tax.

Here’s a portion of the meeting transcript:

Pamela Althoff: “I just am really uncomfortable just saying no more property taxes for this [Mental Health Board] and assuming all will be well.”

Gloria Van Hof: “But there is a safeguard.”

Althoff: “What’s the safeguard?”

Van Hof: “You have a safeguard, a small portion that you could come back to if we need to.”

Althoff: “No, that’s not how it’s [the draft referendum question] written. That’s what we’re talking about.”

Deputy County Administrator Scott Hartman: “The question would need to be amended, and in essence you would strike off the last two sentences on the referendum question, which references the replacement of the property tax. The property tax already exists by a referendum in the late 1960s.”

Althoff: “So you can’t do both [property tax and sales tax]?”

Hartman: “You can do both.”

Van Hof: “That’s the only way I would support it.”

Hartman: “There’s nothing that precludes both [sales & property tax] based on the State’s Attorney’s review.”

Don’t be duped into being double taxed. Vote NO! To create a new sales tax for the Mental Health Board!

Adam Liebmann

Wonder Lake