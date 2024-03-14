‘Keywords’ detected on Huntley High School computer leads to domestic abuse conviction

Words “detected in messages sent via a Huntley High School computer” has led to the conviction of a man accused of physically abusing a 17-year-old child, according to McHenry County prosecutors.

Demond Williams, 43, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated domestic battery, Class 2 felonies, following a bench trial on March 5 before Judge Tiffany Davis, according to a news release from McHenry County State’s Attorney Pat Kenneally’s office Wednesday. Williams could be sentenced between three and seven years in prison at his sentencing hearing May 9.

“On Feb. 28, 2022, Huntley High School faculty contacted the Algonquin Police Department when certain keywords were detected in messages sent via a Huntley High School computer indicating that a [person connected to the school] had been the victim of abuse,” prosecutors said in the news release.

Officers responded to the victim’s address, where the victim, then a minor, told authorities that Williams had “forced her to the ground with his hands around her neck until she was unable to breathe,” prosecutors said. After officers saw marks on the victim’s neck and took statements, Williams was arrested.

“The McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office takes crimes of domestic violence very seriously, as they often involve a repeated pattern of harm,” according to the release.

Neither Williams’ attorney nor the Huntley School District 158 responded to request for comment. Algonquin police also did not immediately return a request for comment.

Amy Bucci, director of the McHenry County Crimes Against Children Task Force, who did not work on this case, said there are programs available for school districts to install on school-provided technology that flags certain words, phrases or images of concern. They could be terms of abuse of self harm. The software, which also identifies concerning internet searches, then alerts the school district.

Bucci, a former detective for the Algonquin Police Department, said she has worked on “a handful” of cases prompted by such software.