2024 Northwest Herald girls soccer preview capsules

FOX VALLEY CONFERENCE

Burlington Central

Coach: Jess Arneson (10th season)

2023 season: 13-7-1 overall, 7-1-1 FVC (second place), Class 2A regional champions

Top returners: Lenzie Lorkowski, so., GK; Eva Samuelian, sr., M; Kendall Grigg, so., M

Key newcomer: Mekenzie Rogers, so., F

Worth noting: The Rockets won their third regional title since 2016 last season (there was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Central won a sectional title in 2021 when no regional was held). Central returns nine players, and Arenson is ready to watch the Rockets’ continued growth. “We are excited to have as many returners as we do,” Arenson said. “With a strong group of returners, newcomers should easily mesh.” … Lorkowski returns after earning IHSSCA All-Sectional Honorable Mention and All-Fox Valley Conference honors. … The Rockets will try to win their first FVC title since joining the conference in 2019.

Cary-Grove

Coach: Ray Krystal (18th season)

2023 season: 8-8 overall, 5-4 FVC (fifth)

Top returners: Katelyn Gitzke, sr., D; Emily Larry, sr., D; Kayli McMorris, sr., F; Madison Hoffman, sr., D; Sarah Stanojev, sr., F

Key newcomer: Ellie Santucci, jr., M

Worth noting: The Trojans failed to win a regional title for the first time in four seasons with a younger team. They’ll try to take their next step. “We are looking forward to these players continuing to develop and benefit from the leadership of our upperclassmen,” Krystal said. … Santucci returns after missing last season due to injury. … C-G will have to figure things out quickly. The Trojans’ FVC opener is with last year’s No. 2 Burlington Central and then defending champions Crystal Lake Central. “We look to improve throughout the season as we learn to work together,” Kystal said. “We will face a tough schedule both in and out of the conference.”

Crystal Lake Central

Coach: Sarah Fack (eighth season)

2023 season: 19-4 overall, 9-0 FVC, FVC champions, Class 2A third-place

Top returners: Olivia Anderson, sr., M; Addison Cleary, sr., GK; Chelsea Iles, sr. D; Brooklyn Carlson, sr., F; Sadie Quinn, sr., M; Jillian Mueller, sr., F

Key newcomers: Jordin Gaunaurd, fr., F; Katelyn Hallum, fr., D; Ella Bechler, so., F; Mayah Aevermann, sr., D

Worth noting: The Tigers return 17 players from last season’s historic team that went undefeated in the FVC and finished third in the Class 2A state tournament. “It’s exciting to have such a large returning group who are focused and motivated coming off of what was our most successful season to date,” Fack said. … Anderson returns after being named the 2023 Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year. The Loyola-Chicago commit earned all-state, All-FVC honors after scoring 13 goals and tallying five assists. … Quinn returns after missing last season with an ACL injury. She earned All-FVC honors as a sophomore. … The Tigers will try to win their fifth straight FVC title.

Crystal Lake South

Coach: Caitlyn Dayton (first season)

2023 season: 4-14-1 overall, 0-8-1 FVC (tied ninth)

Top returners: Kelly Gignac, sr., M; Carly Gorman, sr., D/M; Sydney Kroening, sr., M; Brynn LeFevre, sr., D; Mackenzie Resch, sr., D; Autumn Samples, sr., F; Emily Stewart, sr., GK; Addison Schwab, jr., D

Key newcomers: Marin Gorman, fr., M; Addison Hall, fr., D; Gracey LePage, fr., M/F; Tessa Melhuish, fr., M; Raelynn Ranum, fr., D

Worth noting: Dayton takes over the program in her first head coaching stint. “I am looking forward to seeing how the team responds to a new coaching staff as well as being able to compete with a good mix of newcomers being added into a core group of upperclassmen,” Dayton said. … The Gators will try to reach the top half of the FVC for the first time since 2018. South last finished with a conference-winning record in 2022. … With a smaller team, Dayon will rely on her newcomers. “Many of our freshmen can make an impact from the start,” Dayton said. “We have a smaller team, so everyone is going to have to be ready at any point.”

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Rob Moulton (third season)

2023 season: 2-15-1 overall, 0-8-1 FVC (tied ninth)

Top returners: Araceli Mendez, sr., M; Ashley McAtee, sr., GK; Shanty Perez, sr., D; Emilia Arias, sr., M; Charlene Hernandez, jr., D; Lynette Morales , jr., M; Mackenzie Lessner, jr., M; Rylie Mensik, so., F; Ashling Otte, so., D; Ciara Jost, so., D; Lucia Farias, so., D

Key newcomers: Karissa Hernandez, so., F; Kaydence Delli, so., M; Madelyn Peralta, fr., M; Lizbeth Romero, fr., M; Varlerie Hernandez, fr., M

Worth noting: The Chargers will try to turn last season’s tough losses into wins this season. Moulton is confident that this season’s leaders can help their team and new teammates figure out how to win in key moments. “We have a great group of seniors with some young talent,” Moulton said. “Our team is looking to build on last year and to finish more close games.” … D-C lost seven matches by two or fewer goals last season. Moulton is looking forward to the Chargers flipping the score in a few of those close matches.

Hampshire

Coach: Kelly Madison (fifth season)

2023 season: 12-6-2 overall, 5-3-1 FVC (fourth)

Top returners: Ilse Marquez jr., M; Amelia Ingebretsen, sr., M; Isabel Morales, sr. M; Sydney Hedderich, sr., D; Madison Koth, sr., D

Key newcomer: Langston Kelly, fr., F/M

Worth noting: Hampshire will try to get over the hump and win a regional title after competing in the title game the last two seasons. The Whip-Purs lost to Barrington last season in the regional championship. The Broncos went on to finish runner-up in the Class 3A state tournament. … Ingebretsen returns after earning All-FVC honors last season and helping move the ball up the field from the middle of the pitch. … A record 65 girls tried out to play soccer at Hampshire in all levels.

Huntley

Coach: Matt Lewandowski (seventh season)

2023 season: 17-4-3 overall, 5-1-3 FVC (third), Class 3A regional champions

Top returners: Gabi Farraj, jr., M; Maddie Cummings, so., M; Maizie Nickle, so., F; Alex Szydlowski, sr., F; Jaci Laramie, jr., D

Key newcomers: Bella Fusco, jr. M; Itzel Martinez, fr., D

Worth noting: The Red Raiders won their first regional title since 2017 and their first under Lewandowski. “We’ve got a good group of core returners ready to build on last year,” Lewandowski said. “We graduated a large number of role players, but we have solid young players.” … Huntley will try to take another step after finishing top-three in the FVC. “We should be a tough group to play against that isn’t afraid to get scrappy if need be,” Lewandowski said. “Hopefully the experiences we got at the end of last season can help to get us one step further.” … Farraj returns after earning all-sectional honorable mention and All-FVC last year.

Jacobs

Coach: Colin Brice (fourth season)

2023 season: 11-8-1 overall, 4-4-1 FVC (sixth place)

Top returners: Bella Mickey, sr., F; Gabby Wojtarowicz, jr., M; Delaney Lukowski, sr. M; Sam Diaz, jr., M

Key newcomers: Isabella Farias, fr., M; Mariela Perez, fr. D; Avery Maloney, so., M

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles are ready to be competitive both in the FVC and regional-title races. Jacobs last won a regional title in 2018 and has competed in a regional championship each year since. … Loyola-Chicago commit Wojtarowicz returns after scoring 20 goals, earning all-sectional and All-FVC honors. “Wojtarowicz will be one of the top girls soccer players in the area and [I’m] excited to see her excel on the field,” Brice said. “She is a great leader and hard-working player.” … Brice is also excited to see Farias produce as a freshman. “Farias will make an immediate impact in our offense and is a great addition to our team,” Brice said.

McHenry

Coach: Dani Harloff (first season)

2023 season: 9-7-2 overall, 3-5-1 FVC (seventh), Class 3A regional champions

Top returners: Makenna Harvey, jr. GK; Elena Carlos, sr., M; Kylie Parisi, fr., F; Maya Gill, sr., M; Addison Michelau, so., D

Key newcomer: Ari Basilio, fr., F; Ariya Gordillo, fr., D

Worth noting: Harloff takes over the Warriors program after serving as an assistant with Glenbard West the last six years. The new coach wants to build upon last season’s regional title. “I’m excited to see where this group of ladies can go and for it to be my first season with them,” Harloff said. “They have great potential.” … Michelau has already impressed Harloff with her potential to be a vocal leader on the backline. “She has so much potential to develop the defensive line and make things difficult for other teams,” Harloff said. … Harloff said Basilio has the potential to be a goal-scoring threat as a freshman.

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Lindsay Gertz (first season)

2023 season: 3-11-1 overall, 2-6-1 FVC (eighth)

Top returners: Olivia McPherson, sr., D; Addison Taege, sr., D

Key newcomers: Ava Gertz jr., F/M; Violet Wooden fr., D; Emily McPherson fr., M; Winter Gallivan fr., GK

Worth noting: Gertz wants to build off of the Wolves’ late success last year in her first year in charge. PR won three of its last five matches. “We have some young, experienced players coming in that will raise the level of play,” Gertz said. “They bring high energy and a competitive drive to the group.” ... Olivia McPherson and Taege will lead a defense that allowed two or fewer goals nine times last season. ... Gertz is excited to watch the freshmen compete. “They may be freshmen, but they will be impact players for our team for sure,” Gertz said. ... The Wolves will try to finish in the top half of the FVC standings for the first time since 2021.

KISHWAUKEE RIVER CONFERENCE

Harvard

Coach: Victor Gonzalez (ninth season)

2023 season: 2-15-2 overall, 0-6 KRC (sixth)

Top returners: Lizy Ortiz, sr., D; Yasmin Paredes, jr., F; Estefany Castro, jr., M; Maria Mercado, jr., M; Jackie Silva, jr., M

Key newcomers: Jarithsie Mercado, so., GK; Yahira Hernandez, jr., M

Worth noting: The Hornets bring back a lot of last season’s roster, and Gonzalez hopes that last year’s growing pains will lead to success this season. “I want to see if we can build off of last year,” Gonzalez said. “We were very young last year, and I am excited to see this team’s growth.” … Gonzalez wants the Hornets to find ways to win close matches and be more competitive. Harvard lost a match by two or fewer goals five times and also tied twice. “The goal this year is to be on the other side of those games,” Gonzalez said. “We also want to compete better against the very tough teams on our schedule.”

Johnsburg

Coach: Rob Eastland (second season, second stint at Johnsburg)

2023 season: 10-5-1 overall, 4-1 KRC (second), Class 1A regional champions

Top returners: Mackenzie McQuiston, sr., F; Wynne Oeffling, sr., F; Aliyah Anderson, sr., D; Kaylee Fouke, sr., D; Kiara Welch, sr., D; Malaina Huemann, so., F;

Key newcomers: Charlie Eastland, fr., M; Devynn Michel, fr., D; Kayla Hiller, fr., D/F

Worth noting: The Skyhawks won their first regional title since 2018 with a young lineup. Coach Eastland is looking forward to watch the progress his young players made. “We have an exceptional group of ladies, talented, and great numbers,” he said. “If they bond as a team well, they could be in for a superb season.” … Huemann had an impressive start to her high school career before she tore her ACL during the final stretch last year. “Bringing her back to full fitness and letting her go at some big teams will be great to watch,” Coach Eastland said. … McQuiston returns after earning all-sectional and All-KRC honors.

Marengo

Coach: Sergio Orozco (second season)

2023 season: 3-10-1 overall, 1-4 KRC (fifth)

Top returners: Emily Kirchoff, sr., D; Anna Kunzer, sr., M

Key newcomer: Maggie Hanson, fr., M

Worth noting: Orozco is hoping for continued growth with a young team after the Indians won two of their last four matches last season. “We are excited for the opportunity to continue to build the team with a large, young group,” Orozco said. … Orozco’s excited to bring back Kunzer’s consistency and hopes that can spread to the younger players. “We know she is going to give everything she has,” Orozco said. “She is a great example for all of our younger players to learn from.” … Orozco expects Hanson to be a major contributor as a freshman. “She is an instant spark on offense and very unselfish,” Orozco said.

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Casey DeCaluwe (ninth season)

2023 season: 18-5 overall, 5-0 KRC, KRC champions, Class 1A sectional champions

Top returners: Layne Frericks, sr., F; Jordan Otto, sr., M; Bri Maldonado, sr., M; Ember Demers, sr., D; Rachel Mendlick, sr., M; Taylor Labay, sr, GK; Nicole Mendlick, so., M; Addison Sell, so., D; Ella Pipes, sr., D; Julia Hicks, sr., D;. Blake Frericks, so., D

Key newcomers: Charlotte Gentry, fr., D; Maddie Seyller, fr., F; Abby Leslie, fr., F

Worth noting: The Rockets have won three straight sectional titles, reached the Class 1A title match in 2022 and gone undefeated in the KRC during the seniors’ three seasons. Despite expectations, the Rockets’ main goal is to play their best soccer in May. “It is really tough to get to those goals, and the girls are really just focused on the process,” DeCaluwe said. “If they do all the little things correct throughout the season, those championships will fall in line.” … Frericks, an Indiana State commit, and Maldonado earned All-KRC honors last season. … Otto returns after missing the latter half of the season with an injury.

Woodstock

Coach: Brian Thomas (first season)

2023 season: 8-11-1 overall, 2-3 KRC (fourth)

Top returners: Valerie Sardelli, sr., GK; Keira Bogott, jr., F/M; Natalie Morrow, sr., M; Lily Novelle, jr., D

Key newcomer: Kendall Pope, fr., F

Worth noting: Thomas moved up to become the Blue Streaks head coach after serving as an assistant the last five seasons. “I am excited to grow with the team,” Thomas said. “We have a good core of returning players mixed with some promising newcomers to build a future with.” … Sardelli returns after being named the KRC Goalkeeper of the Year the last two seasons. She finished with five shutouts last year. … Thomas is excited to watch Bogott grow as a scoring threat after knocking in 19 goals last year. … Thomas believes Pope could be a difference-maker as a freshman.

Woodstock North

Coach: John Sullivan (third season)

2023 season: 6-10-3 overall, 3-2 KRC (third)

Top returners: Addison Rishling, sr., M; Adelynn Saunders, sr., D; Stella Splendoria, jr., M/D; Gracie Duenas, so., M; Emma Svitak, jr., GK

Key newcomers: Abbey Ward, fr., D; Serena Banushi, fr., M

Worth noting: The Thunder will need to replace a lot of minutes, but Sullivan is looking forward to seeing how the new starters approach the challenge. “The storyline for this season is the second half of the season,” Sullivan said. “We will definitely hit our stride after a few wins, but we have to be able to put the losses behind us quickly.” … Rishling returns after missing the last two seasons with injuries. She set the program’s single-season scoring record as a freshman with 34 goals. … Sullivan is excited for his new additions. Banushi should be a scoring threat, while Ward should help start scoring chances from the middle of the pitch.

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN CONFERENCE

Marian Central

Coach: Art Dixon (first season)

2023 season: 8-7-1 overall, no conference last season

Top returners: Anna Lingle, sr., GK; Greta Fortin, sr., D; Elizabeth Drwila, sr., D; Mary Keane, sr., D; Caroline Stumpf, sr., M/F; Abby Miner, jr., D; Adriana Wrzos, jr., M/F;, Mia Knapp, jr., D

Key newcomers: Natalee Henkel, fr. M/D; Zeda Deaver, fr., M/D; Kalia Parris, fr., F; Sadie Gerstenkorn, fr., F/M

Worth noting: Dixon takes over the program on top of being the boys soccer coach. The Hurricanes lose only three seniors from last year’s team. “We are excited about the chemistry of the team this season,” Dixon said. “We have a great mix of players that can play different positions to help us be competitive during the season and beyond.” … Marian joins the CCC after playing independently last year. The Hurricanes will compete against Chicago Christian, Timothy Christian, St. Edward, Wheaton Academy, Chicago Hope and Bishop McNamara. … Marian will try to win a regional title after capturing a Class 1A regional in 2022.