Lake in the Hills set to vote on Summer Sunset Festival contract after haggling with amusement ride provider

Lake in the Hills is set to vote Thursday on a new one-year agreement with vendor Windy City Amusements for the Summer Sunset Festival carnival after some back-and-forth with the amusement operator over money.

The village has been ironing out details of the contract in recent weeks and it originally brought forth a contract Feb. 8, according to village documents. The village board had asked for staff to go back and try to renegotiate revenue sharing terms.

In 2022, Lake in the Hills received 38.5% of gross revenue from rides up to $72,500 and 45.5% of anything over that, according to village documents. It was changed to 38% of ride gross up to $100,000 and 40% of anything over that in 2023, also in a one-year agreement, and the village board had asked staff to see if they could get closer to the 2022 rates.

“Unfortunately, Windy City held firm with the revenue-sharing portion of the agreement,” according to the village documents, and the current proposed contract provides the same terms as 2023.

Village documents indicate the percentages of the ride agreement and the wristband prices are the same as the Rotary Rib Fest held in July. Lake in the Hills estimates the village will receive $65,000 in net proceeds this year from the Summer Sunset carnival. Last year’s revenue was $38,000, which was significantly short of what the village had projected, according to documents. Ticket sales dropped significantly the Sunday evening of the Summer Sunset Festival last year, which village documents attribute to heat.

This year, the Summer Sunset Festival runs Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the Friday and Saturday of the festival, wristbands are $35 for unlimited rides. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, wristbands are $30.

Village documents note the contract no longer includes any potential extension clauses and says Lake in the Hills can revisit the contract after this year. The contract states either party can cancel with 60 days’ notice.

Lake in the Hills Village President Ray Bogdanowski said the village is being treated fairly by the carnival company and said the carnival covers entertainment costs at the festival. He added the village is more concerned about not losing money on the festival than they are generating a profit.

“Windy City has been a very loyal vendor to us,” Bogdanowski said, adding Lake in the Hills has never had any issues with them.

Windy City Amusements, based in St. Charles, was not immediately available for comment.