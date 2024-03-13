Boys basketball: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area boys basketball team.

First Team

Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Christian Bentancur, Marian Central, 6-5, F, sr.

Bentancur led the area in scoring (20.8 ppg.) and rebounding (12.4) and shot 86% from the free-throw line for the 9-24 Hurricanes. Bentancur became the third area boys player to pass 2,000 career points with an alley-oop dunk against Marengo late in the season. He was an Illinois Media Class 2A All-State Team honorable-mention selection and was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 2A All-Stater in football. An All-Area first-team repeater, Bentancur will play football at Clemson.

Woodstock's Spencer Cullum

Spencer Cullum, Woodstock, 6-6, F, sr.

Cullum finished third on the Blue Streaks’ career scoring list (1,162) and first in rebounding (593) after leading Woodstock (20-10) to its first 20-win season since 2013. He averaged 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, hit 40 3-pointers and was the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year. Cullum was an Illinois Media Class 3A All-State honorable-mention selection and will play at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater next year. He was an All-Area second-teamer last season.

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South)

AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, 5-11, G, jr.

The 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Player of the Year led the Gators to their best record (31-4) in school history and to their second sectional title. Demirov averaged 20.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game as South went 18-0 in the Fox Valley Conference. He shot 80.5% on free throws, 45% on field goals and 36% on 3s, hitting 91. He was an All-Area second-team selection last season.

Jacobs' Ben Jurzak (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Ben Jurzak, Jacobs, 5-10, G, jr.

Jurzak was one of three Golden Eagles with more than 50 3s last season and stepped into the role as Jacobs’ main shooter this season after Jackson Martucci and Brett Schlicker graduated. He finished second in the area in 3s with 87, hitting 37% behind the line and averaged 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He also shot 75% on free throws.

McHenry's Marko Visnjevac (Photo provided by McHenry High School)

Marko Visnjevac, McHenry, 6-0, G, sr.

Visnjevac did it all for the Warriors, who finished with the best record (26-9) in school history and reached the Class 4A Guilford Sectional championship game. He averaged 14 points and 3.6 rebounds a game, hit 70 3s (shooting 37.6%) and shot 83.0% on free throws. Visnjevac passed 1,000 points for his career and was an All-Area second-team selection last season.

Second Team

Colton Hess, Crystal Lake South, 6-5, F, sr.

Jake Hornok, Cary-Grove, 6-2, G, sr.

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, 6-5, F, jr.

JT Schmitt, Johnsburg, 6-0, G, jr.

Omare Segarra, Huntley, 6-1, G, sr.

Honorable Mention

Adam Anwar, McHenry, 6-7, F, so.

Ethan Blackmore, Huntley, 6-2, sr.

Kali Freeman, Dundee-Crown, 6-1, G, sr.

Treval Howard, Jacobs, 6-3, F, sr.

Caleb Jett, McHenry, 6-4, F, jr.

Nick Louis, Hampshire, 5-8, G, sr.

Myles Lowe, Burlington Central, 6-7, F, sr.

Cale McThenia, Marian Central, 6-3, G, sr.

Ben Person, Johnsburg, 6-4, F, sr.

Christian Rohde, Crystal Lake South, 6-8, C, sr.