Roundabout, slower speed limit could be coming to Lake in the Hills’ Lakewood Road

Traffic navigates the roundabout at the intersection of Johnsburg and North Chapel Hill roads in 2022. A roundabout could be coming to the intersection of Lakewood and Miller Roads in Lake in the Hills. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

A roundabout could be coming to the intersection of Lakewood Road and Miller Road in Lake in the Hills.

Village documents related to Tuesday’s Lake in the Hills Village Board meeting outlines plans for a roundabout as a “preferred intersection solution” for traffic at Lakewood and Miller roads. Village documents allude to concerns related to the roundabout and discuss some of its touted benefits over a stoplight, which the intersection currently has. Roundabouts slow speeds heading into intersections and can reduce fatal crashes by 90%, proponents say.

McHenry County officials are planning to have an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 20 at the Lake in the Hills Village Hall to give information and collect feedback about the project. Public meetings have been held on the project before, including a virtual meeting in 2020. Lake in the Hills documents note the village board will not be taking any action on the presentation Tuesday and it is simply for informational purposes.

Construction won’t be starting on the project for several years, said Scott Hennings, assistant director for transportation at the county. Hennings said the project is slated to add in bike paths on both sides of Lakewood Road and improve walkability. Bike paths are not a new ask for residents, with Lake in the Hills documents noting people were requesting them in a 2012 village survey. “We don’t want Lakewood Road to be a barrier for the Lake in the Hills community,” Hennings said.

The construction discussion comes as the McHenry County Board is considering a speed limit reduction on Lakewood Road. The county board is set to vote March 26 on whether to lower the speed limit between Ackman Road and Algonquin Road to 40 mph from its current 45 mph limit. A goal of the Lakewood Road project is to reduce speeding along the roadway, according to Lake in the Hills documents.