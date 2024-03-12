Letter: I stopped watching TV news a habit. You should break a habit too.

Dear Editor,

We are approaching that time of the year when various religious groups enter a period of introspection, self-examination and penitence. Different beliefs have various names for this. In the Christian tradition, it is called Lent. People commit to tasks that are beneficial to themselves and their fellow man to demonstrate their sincerity and commitment to their faith. I would like to suggest something for your consideration that, while difficult, can be very beneficial and rewarding. It will take you to a better place of less stress, calmness.

I must state clearly and up front this will be difficult.

Why you ask? I am asking you to break a habit! Habits help creates a smoother and more organized day for fulfilling all the things that must be done.

What is this habit? I stopped watching the TV news.

I started out slowly with one day a week. It felt good! As time progressed, I increased the number of days. Felt even better. With this extra time, I actually spoke to my friends and family and then I extended this to the late-night programs.

If you think I am out of line, try watching a rerun of Johnny Carson and see for yourself. Demonstrate your will power and do yourself a favor. I hope you give this try. I sincerely believe you will be happier. If this helps, why not share with your friends. Peace.

Dan Malecki

Crystal Lake