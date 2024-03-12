2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Coach of the Year: Marian Central’s Lee Brown

Marian Central coach Lee Brown and the Hurricanes get excited during their game against Rockford Guilford at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. Brown was voted the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Coach of the Year. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marian Central entered the season with high expectations after breaking the school record with 25 wins a year ago.

The Hurricanes set the bar even higher in 2024.

Marian finished a program-best 27-5, finishing with 20 wins in back-to-back seasons for first time since 1994 and 1995. Marian won the inaugural Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament by beating top-seeded Bishop McNamara and captured back-to-back regional championships with a double-overtime win against Byron.

Among area teams, Marian beat Woodstock, Johnsburg, Prairie Ridge and Crystal Lake Central, overcoming Crystal Lake Central in overtime to win the Northern Illinois Holiday Classic title.

Lost a heartbreaker last night to a talented Alleman team, 58-46.



Words cannot describe how proud we are of this team. Our 6 seniors are the best teammates and friends you could ask for. The entire team is filled with love, laughter, positivity.



We will miss this team!! pic.twitter.com/2Xy9M39p8t — MarianGBB (@CanesGirlsBB) February 21, 2024

For leading the Hurricanes to a record-breaking season, Marian’s Lee Brown was voted the 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Basketball Coach of the Year, as chosen by the sports staff with input from area coaches.

Brown, who also won the award last year, recently spoke with sports writer Alex Kantecki about his favorite moments from the season, his favorite movies, a memorable senior class and more.

Marian Central coach Lee Brown guides the Hurricanes to a win over Rockford Guilford at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

What was the biggest challenge this season?

Brown: Having to play the first four games without [senior forward] Madison [Kenyon]. She injured her knee in practice and that kind of just set us back by having one of our better players out. I think the girls rallied around that, a bunch of girls stepped up during that time and it ultimately helped us during the season.

What are you most proud of?

Brown: I would just say being able to duplicate our success from last year. I tell the girls all the time, ‘It’s kind of hard winning. If it was easy, everybody would do it.’ I’m just proud of how they handled themselves. We were able to increase our wins and just grow as a basketball team.

Is there a particular game you will remember this season?

Brown: I would have to say the [Northern Illinois Holiday Classic] championship against Crystal Lake Central. That was a big one. We had to overcome a great performance by [Katie] Hamill. I think she finished with 42 points. That was pretty exciting to overcome that and pull that one out.

What scares you?

Brown: Heights.

Who is your favorite professional basketball player?

Brown: We’ve got to go with the classic answer, Michael Jordan.

Who was an unsung hero on the team?

Brown: I would have to say Abbey Miner, my point guard. She’s just a basketball player. She’s willing to do everything for the team, whether that’s rebounds, defense, assists. I kind of look at her as a player who doesn’t get enough credit. She’s such a great leader and she played point guard for us, and that’s a tough position night in and night out. You’re handling the basketball, you’re the one getting things started. She’s a great competitor.

What are three of your favorite movies?

Brown: “Hoosiers,” “Hoop Dreams” and “Miracle.”

Which one of your players do you find really inspiring?

Brown: They all inspire me. They’re all high character, intelligent and competitive kids. To name one, Madison Kenyon inspired me. She started off the season with an injury and never was 100% herself but duplicated the numbers she had last year, showing the level of consistency and type of player she is.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Brown: Leaving a light on in an empty room.

What would be your perfect meal?

Brown: Alfredo fettuccine chicken. That always reminds me of my son that passed away. That was a recipe that me and him made several times together.

What will you remember most about the senior class?

Brown: How they were able to find a perfect balance of coming in every day whether it’s practice or a game, wanting to compete and be tough but also they had a perfect balance of keeping things light. They’re always in a light mood, whether that’s with jokes or music. Some times in sports we tend to be serious all the time, so what I’ll remember most about this group is just how tough they were but they were also able to keep things light.