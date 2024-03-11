Letter: How can we possibly trust Trump to run our country?

First there was the E. Jean Carroll verdict, finding Trump liable for sexual abuse.

Now the Trump family has been found to have committed fraud. Judge Engoron found the Trump’s liable for over $350 million dollars in damages.

Trump’s hush money/election interference trial starts next month. He’s awaiting trial dates in Georgia and Washington on criminal charges of election interference.

It’s just been leaked that Trump supports a 16-week ban on abortions because it’s a nice even number. He’s barred from running charitable organizations, or doing business in New York.

How can we possibly trust him to run our country?

Richard Keslinke

Algonquin