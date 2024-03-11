Letter: Democrats should negotiate with Trump on border, Ukraine

It is hard to understand why politicians are having such difficulty getting border legislation and assistance for Ukraine. Simply invite Donald Trump to Washington. The Democrats can negotiate with him. It’s clear that the Republicans in Congress are rather useless so the Democrats should go where the power lies. It seems a strange distortion of our political system but you can view it as it is or pretend the truth is something else.

As to Ukraine, it looks like that may be lost. Donald Trump doesn’t seem to support it. The biggest concern, as Putin puts the old Soviet Union back together, is where will he stop? Will we shed American blood facing his troops on the battlefield one day?

I would like to be wrong.

Nancy Vazzano

Crystal Lake