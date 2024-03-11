Girls soccer: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2024

Crystal Lake Central goalkeeper Addison Cleary smiles while leading the Tigers to the trophy presentation after defeating De La Salle in the Class 2A third-place soccer match at last season's state tournament at North Central College in Naperville. The Tigers will try to win McHenry County's first state championship this season. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.com)

The Northwest Herald girls soccer preview will appear in print Thursday with information on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look for in the 2024 season.

Can Crystal Lake Central make more history?

The Tigers made history last season when they finished third at the Class 2A state tournament. Now they’ll try to create more this spring as Central attempts to become the first McHenry County-area team to win a state championship.

McHenry County has come close to crowning champions in the past. Richmond-Burton finished runner-up in 2022, as did Marian Central in 2016 and 2011, Prairie Ridge in 2013 and Hampshire in 2008.

Central seems like one of the stronger candidates to break through with the talent it likely brings back this season. Last season’s Northwest Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year midfielder Olivia Anderson leads a group of returning seniors.

Defender Chelsea Isles and goalkeeper Addison Cleary each earned Northwest Herald first team honors last season while forward Brooklynn Carlson was on the second team.

The Tigers will need to move through a tough playoff field if they want to win it all. They’ll play a tough nonconference schedule, featuring St. Charles North, St. Charles East and Peoria Notre Dame, along with their Fox Valley conference schedule to prepare for a chance to make history.

How different will Richmond-Burton look?

The Rockets’ seniors have put together one of the most impressive stretches in program history. R-B has won three straight Kishwaukee River Conference and sectional titles, reaching the Class 1A state-title game in 2022.

But the Rockets will look different this season, losing a good chunk of their goal scoring due to graduation. Forwards Reese Frericks and Margaret Slove scored 62 of the Rockets’ 109 goals last season.

There’s plenty of returning talent. Indiana State commit Layne Frericks scored 15 goals and tallied 18 assists last season while senior midfielders Jordan Otto and Bri Maldonado both have plenty of scoring experience. Senior defender Rachel Mendlick also returns as one of the area’s top defenders.

The Rockets have the experience of competing deep into May. It’s time to see if mixing in some new faces will be enough to win a state title.

Richmond-Burton's Layne Frericks trieds to go past Johnsburg's Sophie Person to get the ball during a match last season. The Rockets and Skyhawks will contend for a Kishwaukee River Conference title. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Who else can compete in the Fox Valley Conference?

While the Tigers are favorites to win their fifth straight FVC title, there are plenty of teams who won’t make it easy.

Burlington Central finished second last season and graduated some leaders, but the Rockets return many young players who should compete with the Tigers. Huntley, Hampshire, Jacobs and Cary-Grove will be competitive throughout the season while McHenry and Crystal Lake South will try to establish new identities with new head coaches.

The FVC race could become clear after the first few weeks of conference play. The Tigers will play Huntley, C-G and Burlington Central in their first four FVC matches.

Can anyone challenge R-B for the KRC title?

R-B has dominated the KRC the last three seasons. The Rockets haven’t lost a conference match since 2019 and won regular season and tournament conference titles — there was no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While R-B has been the class of the conference the past three years, it hasn’t come easy at times, especially at the end of last season. The Rockets needed to hold off Woodstock and Johnsburg in penalty kicks in the semifinals and title match of the KRC tournament, respectively.

The Skyhawks could give the Rockets their toughest test. Johnsburg brings back a lot of young talent from a team that won a regional title last year.

How will Marian Central compete in its new conference?

The Hurricanes will start new rivalries as they join the Chicagoland Christian Conference. They’ll play against Chicago Hope Academy, Wheaton Academy, Chicago Christian, Bishop McNamara, St. Edward and Timothy Christian.

The newly formed CCC has had talent in girls soccer recently. Timothy Christian won three straight regional titles along with a Class 1A runner-up finish in 2021 while Wheaton Academy took third in Class 1A in 2021.

Marian will try to join in that success. The Hurricanes last won a regional title in 2022 and will be tested in a tough new conference for the playoffs.