Woodstock tourism grants available from the city, funded by hotel-motel tax

Ed Jacobi and Mike Knauf of Die Musik Meisters entertain the crowd during Groundhog Day festivities this year on Woodstock Square. The city is offering grants for tourism-related activities and events. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

The city of Woodstock has announced it now is accepting applications for its 2024-25 Hotel/Motel Tax Tourism Grants. Applications and instructions are posted at woodstockil.gov.

Completed applications and supporting documentation as outlined must be submitted no later than March 29 for funding consideration for the coming fiscal year. Awards will be announced in early May. Items for which grant funding are requested may not be paid out prior to awards being made, and all grant-supported project funds must be expended no later than April 30, 2025.

To encourage the economic stimulation that comes from tourism-related activities, the city of Woodstock applies a 5% hotel-motel use tax to all lodging facilities located within the city limits. A designated group of “Tier I” organizations receives automatic funding annually. All nonprofit organizations that are planning tourism-related events and activities may submit applications for “Tier II” awards to share in the remaining available funds, which varies every year. Applications with requests for awards of $4,000 or less are reviewed by city staff and awards are approved by Woodstock City Council.

Applicants are encouraged to collaborate with local lodging establishments and promote their use by event participants in publicity materials. Available funds increase annually in proportion to the additional overnight stays generated through this type of planning. To request an application or for more information, contact Barb Szul at Woodstock City Hall at bszul@woodstockil.gov.