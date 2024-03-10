Softball: 5 storylines to watch in McHenry County in 2024

Marengo’s Kylee Jensen rounds third base after after hitting a home run last season against Richmond-Burton. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Northwest Herald softball preview will appear in print March 15, with information on every local team. Until then, here are five storylines to look out for in the 2024 season.

How far can Huntley go?

The Red Raiders dominated the Fox Valley Conference last spring, winning their third straight conference championship with a 17-1 record. Huntley had a 50-game FVC winning streak snapped by Hampshire but brings back a strong group that should be considered among the conference’s top contenders.

Last year’s Raiders earned their eighth consecutive regional title and ended the season in the Class 4A Hononegah Sectional final, losing to Barrington with an obstruction call in the fifth inning breaking things open in an eventual 7-2 loss.

Huntley’s Meghan Ryan makes contact last season against McHenry. (Patrick Kunzer)

Huntley will look a lot different after graduating 2023 Northwest Herald Softball Player of the Year/right fielder Katie Mitchell (Loyola), along with All-Area first-team choices in pitcher Juliana Maude (North Central College) and center fielder Clara Hudgens (Coastal Carolina).

Despite those losses to graduation, Huntley will look to stay atop the FVC yet again with senior first baseman Meghan Ryan, sophomore shortstop Aubrina Adamik and junior second baseman Sadie Svendsen among the team’s top returners.

What will Marengo do for an encore?

Marengo has the pitching and hitting, led by one of the area’s top batteries in senior pitcher Lilly Kunzer (Rock Valley College) and junior catcher Kylee Jensen (Northwestern), to make another run for the Kishwaukee River Conference championship.

Last year’s Indians went a perfect 10-0 in conference for its first conference title in five years. Marengo then beat Oregon 8-3 in the Class 3A Oregon Regional final for the team’s 15th regional championship in 16 years.

The Indians (30-4) were the only area team to reach 30 wins, doing so for the first time since 2017.

Good luck against KRC pitching

Teams playing in the KRC will have to compete against some tough pitching this season. Marengo’s Kunzer, Harvard junior Tallulah Eichholz, Richmond-Burton juniors Hailey Holtz and Madison Kunzer and Woodstock North senior JoJo Vermett all will make life miserable on opposing offenses.

Harvard’s Tallulah Eichholz throws a pitch last season against Crystal Lake Central. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Lilly Kunzer led Northwest Herald area pitchers with a 19-2-1 record, posting a 2.68 ERA with 176 strikeouts; Eichholz (Belmont) fired 239 strikeouts with a 2.09 ERA; Holtz (Iowa State) and Madison Kunzer anchored R-B’s pitching staff, and Vermett (Wisconsin-Parkside, 152 strikeouts) helped lead the Thunder to back-to-back Class 3A regional titles.

The return of Marian Central

Marian Central will compete at the varsity level for the first time since 2019 as a member of the newly formed Chicagoland Christian Conference. The Hurricanes won a regional title five years ago but haven’t had enough players to field a varsity team since. Marian did compete at the JV level last year.

Paul Sandall, who coached Woodstock North for four seasons and led the Thunder to their first two regional titles in 2022 and 2023, will take over for Marian in its first year back. Sandall said sophomore pitcher-first baseman Christine Chmiel and senior third baseman Holly Garrelts are among the team’s best players this spring.

Prairie Ridge’s Adysen Kiddy makes contact last season against Crystal Lake Central. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Talent everywhere

Once again, McHenry County is loaded with talent, with many athletes continuing to play at the next level.

Some of the top returners not mentioned above are Dundee-Crown’s McKayla Anderson (Southern Illinois-Edwardsville), Hampshire’s Bria Riebel (South Dakota State), Crystal Lake Central’s Giada Motto (Wisconsin-Green Bay), Prairie Ridge’s Adysen Kiddy (Illinois), Emily Harlow and Reese Mosolino, Cary-Grove’s Becca Weaver (Providence College) and Maddie Crick (Wisconsin-Oshkosh), Crystal Lake South’s Dana Skorich (Loras College), McHenry’s Vanessa Buske (Lake Forest College) and Channing Keppy, Marengo’s Gabby Christopher and Burlington Central’s Anna Sanders (Minnesota Duluth).