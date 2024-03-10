Letter: New mental health sales tax would replace property tax

I have been noticing the signs that say Vote NO against creating a new sales tax, and I wonder if a half truth is the same as “misinformation.” It is true that the 0.25% sales tax is new. However, it is a “replacement” tax. If the referendum passes, nearly $11 million dollars will be removed from our county’s citizens’ property tax bills. That is permanent property tax relief, and that is the whole truth.

I understand another concern is there will be requests for additional funds for the Mental Health Board in the future. But every year, the County Board discusses and passes its annual budget. We live in a Constitutional Republic and elect our representatives. This is the reason why we need to continue to elect conservatives to the County Board.

Tim Beck

McHenry