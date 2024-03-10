Huntley School District 158 officials address changes to medicine policy

Narcan inside a vending machine on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at the Other Side Cafe & Sober Bar in Crystal Lake. School districts in Illinois are required to have an "opioid antagonist" such as Narcan on hand under a new state law. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Huntley Community School District 158 officials discussed changes they’ve made to the district’s medicine policy during a Parent Teacher Advisory Committee meeting Wednesday.

District Superintendent Jessica Lombard said that the medicine policy evolves over time and “more and more [medicine] has been added as undesignated.” Undesignated medicine includes items such as EpiPens, and Illinois law defines undesignated EpiPens in that context as medicine that is “prescribed in the name of a school district, public school, charter school or nonpublic school,” instead of an individual student.

The school district is required under policy to have opioid antagonists such as Narcan on hand, but an exception is made if the district can’t get any because of a shortage, according to district documents. An Illinois law that took effect in January requires schools to have opioid antagonists on hand unless there’s a shortage.

School nurses or other trained staff are allowed to give undesignated Narcan if they suspect someone is overdosing, according to district policy. The FDA approved Narcan last year for over-the-counter use, which was alluded to in updates the school board approved in January.

Medicine policy also came up in the context of gender-affirming care in recent months in the district, but the board declined to act on a proposal by the Grafton Township GOP to ban gender-affirming care. Board member Michael Thompson later brought forth a proposal about counseling that would require parents to be notified within 48 hours of starting counseling about topics such as “gender identity, depression, and/or thoughts or concerns of self-harm.”

The proposal was not approved and it appears the board is unlikely to revisit the topic soon. “It’s kind of a tabled issue,” school board President Andy Bittman said of gender-affirming care. “That’s not an issue that to me is burning.”