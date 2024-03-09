McHenry Pioneer Center highlighted in national spot hosted by Dennis Quaid

Andrew, a client at the Pioneer Center For Human Services in McHenry, was part of the Oct. 13, 2023, Viewpoint filming at the center. (Photo Provided by The Pioneer Center for Human Services)

In an episode of the short video series “Viewpoint,” actor Dennis Quaid said there are estimated 1.2 million charitable organizations in the U.S.

One of those nonprofits is the Pioneer Center for Human Services in McHenry. That local service agency is the subject of Viewpoint’s latest episode. The series is hosted by Quaid and beginning on Feb. 26, the McHenry episode is now being broadcast on public television and other media outlets.

The Viewpoint filming crew was on-site last October, after the series producer reached out to the organization, Pioneer Center’s CEO Frank Samuel said.

“He called me out of the blue,” Samuel said, recalling how the Viewpoint producers told him they had picked the Pioneer Center “to do this public education show on public TV.”

Samuel said producer Robert Allen told him that “they wanted an organization that was not too big in a county ... that has a huge impact on the community,” Samuel said. “Our clients are featured. It was quite a nice and amazing experience for us.”

The crew visited the Pioneer Center offices and one of their residential facilities.

Our clients are featured. It was quite a nice and amazing experience for us.” — Frank Samuel, Pioneer Center for Human Services CEO

Samuel admits that because the organization had not applied to be featured on the show, he did wonder if there was some sort of scam behind the original phone call. “I did a Google of Robert Allen. He is a well-known producer,” Samuel said.

What the four-minute segment can do is “put us on the map ... globally and nationally,” Samuel said.

“The episode ... emphasizes the organization’s 65 years of commitment to the community and support for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” according to a news release.

In addition to the short segment, the production team provides a commercial for the organization to use.

The segment will air throughout March in the Chicago Metro region on various stations including public television, The Weather Channel, CNBC, CNN and MSNBC, according to the release.

(Photo Provided by Viewpoint Project)

The segment aims not only helps the Pioneer Center gain attention, but also “builds awareness around people with disabilities,” said Jason Clark, senior director of developmental disabilities services.

“There are thousands of people on the state waiting list” for the services provided by the Pioneer Center and others like it throughout the state,” Clark said. “Telling our story ... that is going to help, showing we are good stewards and the impact (donor) dollars are having.”

Between 75% to 80% of the Pioneer Center’s funding comes from the state, with the remainder coming from private donations and grants. The segment “will bring us attention and help us get to private foundations. Those grants are very relationship-based,” Samuel said.

He also said Quaid was not on site for filming.

For information on the Pioneer Center for Human Services, go to www.pioneercenter.org.