Letter: Crystal Lake Lions Club says thank you to supports of winter steak fry

The Crystal Lake Lions Club would like to thank the multiple local businesses and residents that supported our 24th Crystal Lake Lions Winter Steak Fry on Feb. 3 at the Holiday Inn.

With almost 800 guests that night, we were able to surpass our fundraising goals. The additional monies will be used to underwrite our local eye care program and continue to serve the needs of local residents and nonprofit organizations throughout McHenry County. We are grateful for all those that support our club’s mission to serve the less fortunate.

We look forward to a great year ahead helping others.

Please visit us at crystallakelions.org.

Rob Parrish

Crystal Lake Lions President