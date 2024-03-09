Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation announces GEM Leadership Award recipients

This year’s Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation 11th Annual GEM Leadership Awards honorees include Elizabeth Wakeman of Wakeman Law Group, PC., General Kinematics Corporation Vice President Randy Smith and SHAW Media/The Northwest Herald. (Photos provided by Randy Smith and Elizabeth Wakeman)

The Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation announced the recipients of the 11th Annual GEM Leadership Awards for 2024.

This year’s honorees include Elizabeth Wakeman of Wakeman Law Group, PC., General Kinematics Corporation Vice President Randy Smith and Shaw Media/The Northwest Herald.

Family law attorney Wakeman received the Shaw Media Woman of Distinction award in 2018. Smith has been with General Kinematics for over 40 years, a Crystal Lake business that engineers machinery to help other companies retrieve raw mining products like gold, aluminum and lithium for batteries around the world.

The GEM awards – its name stands for “generous, enthusiastic and motivated” – honor local individuals and organizations for their “exceptional contributions and leadership,” according to a Crystal Lake Chamber news release. This year’s recipients will be honored at the GEM Leadership Celebration at 11:30 a.m. April 18 at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.

The event will also celebrate the foundation’s college-bound scholarship recipients. Over $3,000 in scholarships are given out every year by the foundation to high school seniors or college students attending District 155 schools, Marian Central Catholic High School or McHenry County College.

“The GEM Leadership Celebration not only serves to acknowledge outstanding community leaders but also as a critical fundraiser for the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation,” board member Kathleen Caldwell said.

Last year’s winners were Sue Dobbe-Leahy of Dobbe Marketing & PR; Ryan Farrell of Zukowski, Rogers, Flood & McArdle law firm; and the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation.

The Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce Foundation is an organization that aims to foster the growth and development of future and present business leaders by providing financial and educational resources.

For more information about the GEM Leadership Celebration, sponsorship opportunities or the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation, please visit clchamber.com/cl-chamber-foundation or contact Kathryn Sinde at ksinde@clchamber.com.