Boys wrestling: 2024 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

Marian’s Central’s Brayden Teunissen flips Carlyle’s Tyson Waughtel for a sudden death score in the Class 1A 120-pound championship match at the IHSA individual state tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign this past season. Teunissen earned Northwest Herald first team all-area honors for his junior season. (Alex T. Paschal)

First Team

Lower Weights

Johnsburg's Eric Bush

Eric Bush, Johnsburg, fr.

Bush burst onto the scene this season, becoming the first Skyhawks state champion when he took the Class 1A 106-pound crown. He won a regional title, went undefeated in the Kishwaukee River Conference, was named the conference’s wrestler of the year and ended the season with a 35-4 record.

Marian Central's Austin Hagevold

Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, so.

Hagevold had a good first trip down to Champaign for state, placing fourth at 106 in Class 1A. He makes his debut on the Northwest Herald All-Area first team after he won a Chicagoland Christian Conference title for the Hurricanes and capped his season at 39-18.

Marian Central's Anthony Alanis

Anthony Alanis, Marian Central, sr.

Alanis capped his career and first season with the Hurricanes by taking third in the Class 1A 113-pound division of the state tournament. He placed in all four of his trips to state, including the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association tournament held in place of the IHSA tournament in 2021. Alanis won CCC, regional and sectional titles, earning a 44-5 record.

Cary-Grove's Hunter Lenz

Hunter Lenz, Cary-Grove, so.

Lenz became the first Trojan to place at state since 2018. He took fifth in the Class 2A 113-pound division in his first trip to state and won a regional title. Lenz ended his season at 18-6.

Marian Central's Brayden Teunissen

Brayden Teunissen, Marian Central, jr,

Teunissen came back late to win his first state championship in his inaugural season with the Hurricanes. He took the Class 1A 120-pound title after finishing runner-up last season and won CCC, regional and sectional titles. Teunissen ended the season at 44-5.

Marian Central's Vance Williams

Vance Williams, Marian Central, jr.

Williams finished state runner-up for a second straight season, taking second in the Class 1A 132-pound division. He returned to the All-Area first team after he won CCC, regional and sectional titles and finished his season with a 48-9 record.

Middle Weights

Richmond-Burton's Emmett Nelson

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, jr.

Nelson earned his third All-Area first-team nod for the Rockets after placing at state for a third straight season. He took sixth in the Class 1A 144-pound division, won a regional title, went undefeated in the regular season and finished 48-3 this season.

McHenry's Pedro Jimenez

Pedro Jimenez, McHenry, 150, sr.

Jimenez jumped up to the All-Area first team after making his third trip to state in February for the Warriors. He finished in the top eight of the Class 3A 150-pound division, won a regional title and earned All-Fox Valley Conference honors. Jimenez ended the season with a 40-5 record.

Marian Central's Jimmy Mastny

Jimmy Mastny, Marian Central, fr.

The 2024 Northwest Herald Boys Wrestler of the Year put together one of the most dominant seasons in McHenry County history. Mastny won every match by fall or forfeit in both the individual and team postseason, winning the Class 1A 157-pound title and helping the Hurricanes win their first IHSA dual team state title. He captured CCC, regional and sectional titles to finish the season 32-1.

Marian Central's Max Astacio

Max Astacio, Marian Central, sr.

Astacio returned to the first team after placing for the second straight season at state. He took sixth in the Class 1A 165-pound division, won CCC, regional and sectional titles, helped the Hurricanes win state and finished the season at 43-8.

Woodstock North's Kaden Combs

Kaden Combs, Woodstock North, sr.

Combs made his first trip to state worth it, taking fifth in the Class 2A 175-pound division for the Thunder. He moved up to the All-Area first team after earning honorable mention last season and ended his career with an All-Kishwaukee River Conference honor and a 41-5 record.

Upper Weights

Crystal Lake Central's Cayden Parks

Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, jr.

Parks built upon his strong sophomore season by finishing runner-up in the Class 2A 190-pound division as a junior for the Tigers. He returned to the All-Area first team for a second straight year after winning a regional title, earning All-FVC honors and finishing the season at 41-7.

Prairie Ridge's John Fallaw

John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Fallaw ended his wrestling career with a fourth-place finish for the Wolves in the Class 2A 215-pound division in his first trip to state. He earned his first nod on the All-Area team and picked up All-FVC honors, finishing the season with a 31-13 record.

Crystal Lake South's Andy Burburija

Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Burburija returned to the first team after another dominant season for the Gators. He finished runner-up in the Class 2A 285-pound division, won regional and sectional titles and earned All-FVC honors with a 35-1 record.

Second Team

Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge, jr., 113

Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge, jr., 126

Andrew Alvarado, Marian Central, jr., 138

Brody Rudkin, Richmond-Burton, sr., 150

Daniel Rosas, Harvard, jr., 150

Noah Pechotta, Cary-Grove, jr., 150

Alessio Pezzella, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 150

Xander York, Prairie Ridge, sr., 157

Radic Dvorak, Huntley, fr., 157

Johan Chavez, Burlington Central, jr., 165

Tommy McNeil, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 215

Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove, jr., 285

Riley Vest, Harvard, sr., 285

Markos Mihalopoulos, Huntley, sr., 285

Honorable Mention

Kristian DeClercq, Jacobs, fr., 106

Dylan Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, so., 113

Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 120

Mason Lampe, Marengo, sr., 144

Shane McGuine, Huntley, sr., 150

Mikey Brannigan, Hampshire, so., 157

Isaac Jones, Richmond-Burton, sr., 157

Aiden Fischler, McHenry, jr., 165

Duke Mays, Johnsburg, fr., 165

Blake Livdahl, Harvard, fr., 175

Nic Astacio, Marian Central, fr., 175

Aidan Rowells, Hampshire, jr., 175

Zach Canaday, Woodstock, sr., 190

Dan French, Marian Central, so., 190

Carter Hintz, Hampshire, fr., 190

David Randecker, Woodstock North, so., 190

Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown, so., 215

Walter Pollack, Prairie Ridge, jr., 285

Joey Ochoa, Hampshire, sr., 285

Jesse Saavedra, McHenry, sr., 285