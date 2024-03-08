Letter: We were shocked by state of mental health care system

In 2023, we suddenly found ourselves thrust into the mental health care system, and we were shocked at the state of the system. As an analytical mind, I felt compelled to understand better why this was the case. I began to examine the entire system, how it’s funded, and who is doing the gatekeeping. It quickly became apparent that the United States, while ahead of many countries, has a long way to go in constructing a mental health system that properly reflects our commitment to our citizens in the Constitution.

Human society is still on the journey towards fully understanding the brain. Accurately assessing how it works, deciphering what causes behavior, and how to augment the natural systems to produce better outcomes for both the individual as well as society. The pandemic wreaked havoc on our children as well as adults. We have a tremendous opportunity and great obligation to increase our commitment to our citizens through improving our mental health care. On March 19, we can make a step forward towards that goal.

I wanted to encourage your readers to VOTE YES on the upcoming McHenry County Board’s bipartisan referendum to increase funding for mental health services. This will support prevention and care instead of enduring the costs that result from ignoring it. This is the next frontier in human society’s development, and we need to fund it in a way that reflects the American commitment to securing the right for our citizens to pursue happiness.

Ryan Krajecki

Hampshire