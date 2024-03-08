Boys basketball: CL South’s AJ Demirov, Woodstock’s Spencer Cullum get Class 3A All-State honorable mention

Crystal Lake South's AJ Demirov (4) and Woodstock's Spencer Culllum (30). (Photos provided by Crystal Lake South High School and Woodstock High School)

Crystal Lake South guard AJ Demirov and Woodstock forward Spencer Cullum were selected as Illinois Media All-State Boys Basketball Team Class 3A honorable mention players, announced on Friday.

Demirov, a 5-foot-11 junior, received the fifth-most points of the honorable mention players with 21 points. He led the Gators to a 31-4 record and an 18-0 mark in the Fox Valley Conference. He averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Cullum, a 6-6 senior, was the Kishwaukee River Conference Player of the Year after averaging 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Blue Streaks (20-10). Woodstock recoreded its first 20-win season since 2013. Cullum will play at NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Members of the Class 3A All-State first team are Thornton’s Morez Johnson (125 points), Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (109), Metamora’s Cooper Koch (109), Richwoods’ Lathan Sommerville (106) and DePaul Prep’s PJ Chambers (83).

The second team members are Lindblom’s Je’Shawn Stevenson (58), Mount Zion’s J.C. Anderson (52), Hyde Park’s Jurrell Baldwin (42), Payton’s Jakob Blakley (41) and Kankakee’s Larenz Walters (39).

Voted to the Class 4A first team by media members around the state were Curie’s Carlos Harris III (95), Homewood-Flossmoor’s Gianni Cobb (91), Palatine’s Connor May (75), Warren’s Jaxson Davis (66) and Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton (65).

The Class 4A second team is Lake Park’s Camden Cerese (58), Riverside-Brookfield’s Stefan Cicic (56), Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Nick Allen (44), Bolingbrook’s JT Pettigrew (36), and H-F’s Bryce Heard and Normal’s Jaheem Webber (both 34).