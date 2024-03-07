Essay contest for middle schoolers planned by McHenry County Bar Association

The McHenry County Bar Association invites McHenry County middle school students to participate in an essay contest in celebration of Law Day. The association celebrates Law Day every year in May to commemorate the group’s dedication to the rule of law in America.

This contest offers cash prizes, and this year’s topic is called “Voices of Democracy,” and students are asked to write an original work reflecting on the following question: “America looks much different at the time of the upcoming 60th presidential election than it did at the time of the 1st presidential election – how should the election process be updated to match modern times and what needs to stay the same to protect democracy and the rule of law?”

Other details and contest rules:

Eligibility: The MCBA Law Day Essay Contest is open to any McHenry County student in grades 6-8. We ask all students to submit original work, using their own writing skills.

Entry format: Each entry must have a cover page with the student’s name, address and home phone number. If you are submitting your essay as part of a group, please identify the school or organization and teacher or leader. Please use a paper clip instead of stapling the paper. Please limit your essay to 800 words in 12-point font.

Submit essays to the McHenry County Bar Association by mail to: P.O. Box 37, Woodstock, IL 60098, or e-mail to: mchenrycountybar@gmail.com. Please e-mail entries in Microsoft Word format. Contest judges will not know who wrote the essay or which school/organization the student attends.

All submissions must be received by March 15.

The Essay Contest Committee will judge the essays on content, originality, personal reflection and interpretation of the theme.

Prizes: A committee will select the top three essays. The winners will be recognized at our Law Day Ceremony at McHenry County’s courthouse, the Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center in Woodstock, on May 3, at which time they will be presented with a prize of $100 and a framed certificate of achievement. Each winner, along with two guests, are invited to attend the bar association’s Law Day Luncheon at Bull Valley Golf Club.

For questions, contact the McHenry County Bar Association office at 815-338-9559 or mchenrycountybar@gmail.com.