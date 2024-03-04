Man pleads guilty to stealing coins from Huntley woman, gets probation, must pay $15,000 in restitution

A man pleaded guilty Monday to stealing silver coins from a Huntley woman in 2019 and was sentenced to 30 months probation, some jail time and $15,000 in restitution, according to the sentencing orders.

Michael McGuire, 46, of Streamwood, pleaded guilty to one count of theft, a Class 3 felony.

Sentencing on a Class 3 felony includes two to five years in prison and also is probational.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional, more serious charges of theft of property worth $100,000 to $500,000 and theft of property worth more than $100,000, Class 1 felonies, were dismissed, records show.

Sentencing on a Class 1 felony carries between four to 15 years in prison. It also is probational.

McGuire was ordered to serve 75 days in the county jail, but this was stayed until Aug. 31, 2026. On that date, if he complies with all the other orders, he can ask the judge to vacate the sentence.

He is, however, required to serve 15 days in the county jail periodically over seven weekends beginning April 12, the sentencing order filed in McHenry County court shows.

He will receive credit for two days already spent in the jail.

McGuire must pay the person he admitted to stealing the coins from $250 monthly over the next 30 months until he pays a total of $15,000 in restitution, according to the sentencing order.

McGuire, who lived in Marengo at the time, is accused of stealing the coins in 2019, records show.

The coins he was accused of stealing included a 2016 American Silver Eagle Monster box coins, 2017 American Silver Eagle Monster box coins and Sunshine Walking Liberty Silver round coins, according to the 2021 criminal complaint. The coins had a total value between $100,000 and $500,000.