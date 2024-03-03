Boys basketball: Crystal Lake South’s Colton Hess thrilled with return to hoops this season

Crystal Lake South's Colton Hess grabs a rebound in front of Kaneland's Parker Violett during the IHSA Class 3A Kaneland Boys Basketball Sectional championship game on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Returning to basketball was hardly a tough sell for Colton Hess.

Still, his Crystal Lake South coach and teammates kept on him, hoping the 6-foot-5, 205-pound forward, who took his junior year off to concentrate on football, would come back this season.

Hess did not need a great deal of convincing. And now he is an integral part of the Gators’ winningest team in school history.

South (31-3) faces DePaul College Prep (32-2) at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 3A Hoffman Estates Supersectional at the NOW Arena. It is the Gators’ second supersectional appearance ever, joining the 1983 team.

“I’ve always loved basketball,” Hess said. “I took the year off last year to focus on football and I regretted it a lot. I have a lot of friends playing on this team and I decided to come back. It was the best decision I made all year.

“I was pretty sure I was coming back, they all really wanted me to come back. I’m real happy I came back.”

Hess did what he could with the basketball team in the summer, between his various football camps and obligations. Point guard AJ Demirov was one of the players constantly in Hess’ ears about hoops.

“During the summer and football season I was begging him to play because I knew we could be good, but I think he was the extra piece that we needed,” Demirov said. “I was like, every practice, ‘Hey, Colton, you ready for basketball season?’ He would laugh about it. He came back and he’s a big part of how we’ve been able to play this season.”

Crystal Lake South's Colton Hess and AJ Demirov celebrate a teammate’s 3-point-shot during the IHSA Class 3A Kaneland Boys Basketball Sectional championship game against Kaneland on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Kaneland High School in Maple Park. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Hess averages 9.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and has 56 steals. His energy and aggressiveness is vital to South’s 1-3-1 zone defense.

Hess is on the top, with 6-5 Tony Santarelli and 6-6 James Carlson on the wings, 6-8 Christian Rohde in the middle and 5-11 Demirov on the bottom. The Gators were in prime form Friday night as they forced 15 first half turnovers against Kaneland in a 69-38 win for the Kaneland Sectional championship.

In typical South fashion, the defense grabbed turnovers and created fast-break buckets on the other end, making it all seem easy.

“He’s a competitor,” Gators coach Matt LePage said. “A guy his size with his athleticism at the top of the 1-3-1 dictates the whole thing. His energy, his athleticism carries on to the offensive side.

“He’s played his best basketball in the last two, three weeks. When he’s like that, we’re very tough to beat.”

As the season progressed, Hess became more of an offensive threat around the hoop.

“I really started trusting my teammates,” Hess said. “Christian’s been great with the passes underneath and AJ makes plays all the time. I run the floor the best I can and do whatever I can out there.”

Hess may have saved the Gators’ season in their Cary-Grove Regional semifinal against Prairie Ridge. They trailed 50-46 with 39 seconds remaining in regulation. Demirov made two free throws, then Hess made two more with 22 seconds to tie the score and force overtime.

Hess caught 46 passes for 801 yards and 10 touchdowns in the football season and was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection. He plans to walk on at Missouri as a wide receiver.

South may be facing the best team it has seen all season with DePaul Prep, which suffered its only losses to Homewood-Flossmoor, 57-46, and to Normal Community, 59-58, in double overtime. Both of those teams are Class 4A sectional champions.

The Rams are coached by former DePaul and Gordon Tech star Tom Kleinschmidt and have allowed only 84 points in four postseason games. They have twice held postseason opponents to less than 20 points.

The Gators also have been tough defensively and it starts with Hess out front.

“We let him see what he sees and check the ball or the passing lane,” LePage said. “That’s what he’s really good at. He just continues to grow and get better.”

Hess said South wants to slow teams’ offensive plans down.

“We push the ball a lot on offense,” he said. “We’re trying to slow down offenses, stay in front of people and block passing lanes. If I can do that, we’re in pretty good shape.

“I’ve played a lot of sports my whole life and I’m pretty tall. We have a humongous team and they decided to put a good athlete at the top and let everybody make plays.”

Crystal Lake South’s Colton Hess takes the ball to the hoop against Lake Zurich in Hinkle Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament game action at Jacobs High School Wednesday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Demirov is thankful they Gators could add one more big guy into their mix.

“Now that he’s come back, he says, ‘I wish I would’ve played last year,’ " Demirov said. “His length and the way he’s so aggressive is really helpful. On the glass, he’s a beast.”