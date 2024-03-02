Letter: McHenry social district rejection a disappointment

I was disappointed to see the McHenry City Council rejected the idea of McHenry having a social district. My first interaction with a social district was in Holland, Michigan, and I thought it was one of the most unique ideas I had seen. It encourages people to stay out and about in the community, which I firmly believe translates in putting more money back into the community.

Hopefully, the City Council will take another look at the possibilities this could bring McHenry. It would have been nice to be on the forefront of this as Cary (to my knowledge) is the only other local area that supports a social district.

Kathy Johnson

McHenry