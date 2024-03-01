Girls basketball: 3 Northwest Herald-area players named IBCA All-State

Crystal Lake Central’s Katie Hamill races down the court against Marian Central earlier this season at McHenry High School's Upper Campus. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Three Northwest Herald-area players were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State girls basketball team, which was released Friday afternoon.

Crystal Lake Central senior Katie Hamill (Class 3A) and Marian Central senior Madison Kenyon (2A) both earned second-team honors. Huntley junior Anna Campanelli earned special mention in 4A.

Hamill, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Northwest Herald area in scoring for the second season in a row at 22.5 points a game. She also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.1 steals a game for the Tigers, who claimed their first regional championship since 2019.

Hamill, who will play next year at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis, ended her career as the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,813 points.

Kenyon, a 5-9 forward, was one of two area players to average a double-double at 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. She finished with 24 doubles in 28 games and led the Hurricanes to back-to-back regional titles and the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament championship.

Huntley's Anna Campanelli shoots the ball over Burlington Central's Ashley Waslo earlier this season at Burlington Central High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Kenyon, who will play next year at D-III St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, surpassed 1,000 career points in her final season. Marian finished a program-best 27-5.

Campanelli, a 5-10 guard, took on a bigger offensive workload this season for the Red Raiders and was among the area leaders in scoring at 14.1 points a game.

Campanelli, who has multiple college offers, also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 assists a game for Huntley, which won its third consecutive Fox Valley Conference championship with a 17-1 record.

Hamill and Kenyon also were named to the Illinois Media All-State girls basketball team earlier this week.

The full IBCA All-State team for all four classes can be found at ibcaillinois.org.