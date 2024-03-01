Girls basketball: 3 Northwest Herald-area players named IBCA All-State

Three Northwest Herald-area players were named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State girls basketball team, which was released Friday afternoon.
Crystal Lake Central senior Katie Hamill (Class 3A) and Marian Central senior Madison Kenyon (2A) both earned second-team honors. Huntley junior Anna Campanelli earned special mention in 4A.
Hamill, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Northwest Herald area in scoring for the second season in a row at 22.5 points a game. She also averaged 8.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 5.1 steals a game for the Tigers, who claimed their first regional championship since 2019.
Hamill, who will play next year at NCAA Division II Missouri-St. Louis, ended her career as the Tigers’ all-time leading scorer with 1,813 points.
Kenyon, a 5-9 forward, was one of two area players to average a double-double at 14.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. She finished with 24 doubles in 28 games and led the Hurricanes to back-to-back regional titles and the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament championship.
Kenyon, who will play next year at D-III St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, surpassed 1,000 career points in her final season. Marian finished a program-best 27-5.
Campanelli, a 5-10 guard, took on a bigger offensive workload this season for the Red Raiders and was among the area leaders in scoring at 14.1 points a game.
Campanelli, who has multiple college offers, also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 assists a game for Huntley, which won its third consecutive Fox Valley Conference championship with a 17-1 record.
Hamill and Kenyon also were named to the Illinois Media All-State girls basketball team earlier this week.
The full IBCA All-State team for all four classes can be found at ibcaillinois.org.