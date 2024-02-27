Letter: Why can’t District 47 afford to pay paras decent wage?

I am a senior citizen, who no longer has any grandchildren in Crystal Lake School District 47. Our taxes keep going up and a good portion of them go to our school districts. I have never objected to this because I feel that good schools increase the value of my property.

However, I would now like to know why District 47 “cannot afford” to pay their paraprofessionals a decent wage, but has the funds to pay a temporary agency an outrageous amount to fill these positions.

Where are my tax dollars going – perhaps to the administrators?

Gail Frank

Lakewood