Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Eric Bush

Johnsburg’s Eric Bush celebrates his win in the Class 1A 106-pound championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

Name: Eric Bush

School: Johnsburg, fr.

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Bush, a freshman, became the Skyhawks’ first state wrestling champion with a 3-1 win over Vandalia’s Max Philpot in the Class 1A 106-pound championship at State Farm Center in Champaign. Bush also won an individual regional title in his debut season.

Bush was one of three McHenry County-area wrestlers to win an individual title, joining Marian Central junior Brayden Teunissen (120 pounds) and freshman Jimmy Mastny (157).

History at JHS! Our first ever State Champion!

For his performance, Bush was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Bush answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about winning Johnsburg’s first state title, celebrating and more.

Johnsburg’s Eric Bush throws Vandalia’s Max Philpot in the Class 1A 106-pound championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Alex T. Paschal)

How did you celebrate winning a state championship?

Bush: I went back to the hotel with the team and we ordered pizza and pop. My family had a party at my house on Sunday, but I decided to skip and go to practice.

What does the achievement of being Johnsburg’s first state champion mean to you?

Bush: My first coach Jared Karlen was runner-up, and my friend Justin Peake also was runner-up a few years ago. I wanted to make sure that I did everything I could to win it for them. But to me, this means I’m just getting started and have three more years to win it again. I’m also happy that the younger kids in the Spartan [Wrestling Club] room now see that they can do it, too, if they put in the work. I don’t want to be the only one forever.

What was the best part about the state meet?

Bush: Hugging my dad after winning the tournament. He has been there for me during the hard times and when I needed him the most. He has given me a lot of opportunities, and I am lucky to have parents who support me. Both me and my dad love the sport, and it was great to have him by my side.

What is one thing that people don’t know about you?

Bush: I come from a military family and was born on a U.S. military base in South Korea.

What would you say was your best match all season?

Bush: Augustus Swanson from Princeton was my best match. It was a 7-5 match. I lost in the finals at sectionals, but from that match on I knew I could win state. It motivated me to push even harder.

Who has had the biggest impact on your wrestling career?

Bush: Coach Jared Karlen, my dad and Clay Guida coached me at the Spartan Wrestling Club 10 years ago when I was 5 years old. Their philosophy was, ‘What you put into the sport is what you get out of it.’ I have trained for this day since the first time I stepped on the mat. For the last couple years, Askren Wrestling Academy [in Wisconsin] has been a big part of my growth. The coaches, partners and the technique they teach is a huge part of my success. Coach Wade Hodges is always making me better and sharpening my skills.

Who’s the funniest guy on the team?

Bush: Landon Johnson. No matter what mood you’re in, he will make you laugh.

If you could visit anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Bush: I would love to go back to Korea, because I was born there.

What are some of your hobbies?

Bush: In the summer I love to go fishing, boating, biking, crossfit and then every night wrestling practice.

What’s your favorite class?

Bush: My favorite class is math during wrestling season, but the rest of the year it is lunch.

How do you top your freshman season?

Bush: I have more work to do. I love the process even when things get hard. If I continue to test myself and put myself in high-level matches during the offseason, I will be prepared for the next three years. Of course I want to win it again, but I just want to keep getting better and have some fun.