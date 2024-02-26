Letter: Support bipartisan approach to mental health funding and vote yes this March

Dear Editor,

Nearly 40% of individuals in McHenry County report feeling nervous, anxious or on-edge each month, which has doubled from 2020. As the executive director of NAMI McHenry County (National Alliance on Mental Illness), I know that the needs of our community are greater than ever before, and our mental health agencies are struggling to keep up with demand. Unfortunately, the dollars allocated to the McHenry County Mental Health Board have not kept up with this increased demand. In 2023, the Mental Health Board requested a $2.5 million increase in the budget, but was approved for only $525,000.

Because the County Board knew a different solution was needed, and urgently, they voted almost unanimously to put a referendum on the March primary ballot that would remove the mental health funding from the property tax and instead fund it through a 0.25% increase in the retail sales tax. Most food, medicine and medical equipment would be exempt. This extra 25 cents on a $100 purchase would help to meet the increased demand for mental health services in our county.

Please join NAMI and many other organizations in the county to support this bipartisan approach to mental health funding and vote “Yes” for mental health on the March 19 ballot.

Abbey Nicholas

Crystal Lake

NAMI McHenry County Executive Director