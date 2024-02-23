Girls wrestling: McHenry County-area wrestlers ready for IHSA state tournament

Huntley’s Janiah Slaughter (right) fights to keep top position over Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv during their 105-pound championship match at the Schaumburg Sectional earlier this month. Slaughter will try to compete for a state title at this weekend's IHSA state tournament in Bloomington. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Burlington Central junior Victoria Macias and the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Tournament have changed since Macias took part in the inaugural tournament in 2022.

While the tournament has grown in schools represented, Macias has gained perspective of what she truly wants to accomplish after placing fourth at 110 pounds as a freshman. She’ll get a chance to do that starting Friday at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.

“I don’t mind my placement anymore, it’s not a big deal to me,” Macias said. “The sport of girls wrestling is advancing so much I don’t think my placement really matters all that much. It’s more about my performance.”

Macias will lead a group of eight McHenry County-area wrestlers who will travel south for the two-day tournament. Freshman teammate Ryann Miller (170 pounds) will join Macias as well as Huntley sophomores Janiah Slaughter (105) and Aubrie Rohrbacher (130), Richmond-Burton junior Jasmine McCaskel (140), McHenry sophomore Natalie Corona (140), Crystal Lake South freshman Annalee Aarseth (110) and Harvard sophomore Ithandehui Rosas (145).

Slaughter, McCaskel and Macias all placed last season, while Rohrbacher and Corona each qualified last year. Aarseth and Rosas are both the first state qualifiers from their respective programs.

Macias (32-4), Slaughter (26-2) and Rohrbacher (40-4) each finished second in their respective sectional brackets and are excited to continue growth at state. Macias is ranked No. 5 in her weight class, according to Illinois Matwomen, while Slaughter and Rohrbacher are each ranked No. 6.

Huntley coach Gannon Kosowoski has seen Slaughter and Rohrbacher approach this season differently. They’ve put in more time before and after practice with their eye on trying to win the program’s first state title.

“They were planning on this all year,” Kosowoski said. “This was their goal.”

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney (left) competes against Huntley’s Aubrie Rohrbacher during a 130-pound championship match in the Schaumburg Sectional earlier this month. Rohrbacher will compete for a state championship this weekend at the IHSA state tournament in Bloomington. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Like Macias, McCaskel doesn’t have a main goal of placing again or winning a state title. But McCaskel is looking forward to competing in a growing tournament and seeing different wrestlers.

McCaskel quickly realized last season that she needed to learn from her mistakes in order to advance in the tournament. She’s ready to show that growth starting Friday.

“Improvement is the main thing,” McCaskel said. “Just going with the flow, things don’t always go your way. You just have to roll with things.”

Macias is excited to be part of the tournament’s continued growth. This year’s tournament will feature wrestlers from 138 schools, up from 122 two years ago.

While she hasn’t put the pressure of setting expectations this time around, there is something she wants to make sure to do.

“I want to go out there and leave everything on the mat,” Macias said. “I don’t want to regret anything come the end of my season.”