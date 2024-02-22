Woodstock man caught with more than 1 pound of marijuana after being stopped for speeding, police say

Authorities in Hebron display marijuana they say was found during a traffic stop in February 2024. (Photo provided by Hebron Police Department)

A Woodstock man is accused of having almost 500 grams of marijuana in his vehicle while speeding through Hebron.

Joseph E. Obenchain, 20, was charged with possession with intent to deliver between 30 and 500 grams of marijuana, a Class 3 felony, and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, McHenry County court records show.

A Class 3 felony conviction carries a sentence of two to five years in prison and also is probational.

Joseph E. Obenchain (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Assistant State’s Attorney Cecelia Blue said in court Wednesday that radar detected a vehicle traveling 56 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Blue said that there was a strong scent of marijuana from the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle yielded multiple baggies and jars of a “green, leafy substance” that officials said tested positively in the field for marijuana.

There were 481 grams of marijuana found in the car, Blue said, which is more than a pound.

Blue said that was “an awful lot of cannabis to be driving around with.”

Blue said Obenchain had previously been charged with consumption of alcohol by a minor in 2022.

Judge Michael Chmiel told Obenchain, who attends McHenry County College, to focus on his studies.

“That’s a precious opportunity,” Chmiel said about college.

The judge allowed Obenchain to be released from custody with conditions while he awaits trial. He is due back in court March 13 in front of Judge Tiffany Davis.