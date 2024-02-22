Lake in the Hills to vote on a new Starbucks

A rendering of a proposed Starbucks at 4501 W. Algonquin Road, Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by the Village of Lake in the Hills)

A new Starbucks could be coming to Lake in the Hills.

The Village Board is set to vote Thursday on a conditional-use permit and development plan for a Starbucks at 4501 Algonquin Road.

The proposed coffee shop is next to the CVS at the intersection of Lakewood Road.

According to village documents, the nearest Starbucks is more than 2 miles away from this proposed location, and the nearest coffee shop is a Dunkin’ Donuts in Algonquin at the intersection of Square Barn and Algonquin roads.

According to Lake in the Hills village documents, the Starbucks would have a drive-thru and a patio, and the coffee chain wouldn’t move forward with the project without those two features.

The Starbucks would need an exception from the Lake in the Hills zoning code to allow for drive-thru signage, according to village documents.

The drive-thru lane has room for 17 cars without blocking a road to the north, according to village documents.

“Staff notes that the proposed Starbucks would be desirable to provide a coffee shop service to Lake in the Hills residents who live halfway between Route 47 and Randall Road, and finds that approval of the requested drive-thru and patio would be in the interest of public convenience in that they would enable development of the coffee shop,” according to village documents.

The patio is proposed to be on the west side of the building with a canopy, separated from vehicle traffic, according to the documents.

The Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously approved the project Feb. 12.

If approved by the Village Board, the developer will need to submit final engineering and landscaping plans to the cillage and also have exterior elevations be at least 75% brick.