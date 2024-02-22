Boys wrestling: Marian Central set to compete for first IHSA dual team state championship

Marian Central’s Anthony Alanis controls Olympia’s Dylan Elmer in the 113-pound Class 1A third-place match at the IHSA individual state tournament at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Alanis and the Hurricanes will try to compete for a dual team state championship this weekend in Bloomington. (Alex T. Paschal)

There was never a doubt of what Marian Central’s primary goal was this season.

While there were plenty of smaller goals along the way that included winning different tournaments, the Chicagoland Christian Conference, a regional and as many individual state championships as possible, one goal trumped the rest.

The Hurricanes wanted to win an IHSA dual team state championship.

Marian prepared itself all season to attain its goal and the Hurricanes will get a chance of achieving it starting Friday night at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.

“It’s strictly business,” senior Anthony Alanis said. “We’re just trying to get stuff done, we’re working hard and we’re just looking for that No. 1 spot.”

Marian advanced to the IHSA dual team state tournament for the fourth time in program history after beating Byron in Tuesday’s Class 1A Newman Central Dual Team Sectional. The Hurricanes will take on LeRoy co-op in the quarterfinals Friday night.

They’ll be prepared for whatever they face at state after a tough regular season. Marian is 23-11 and has been ranked No. 1 in Class 1A all season according to Illinois Matmen.

The Hurricanes are heading into the tournament after competing against some of the state’s best teams like Jolie Catholic, Mount Carmel, IC Catholic and Marist as well as other national powerhouses. Marian also beat Coal City earlier in the year, a team it could potentially face in a state-title match.

Marian’s roster features two state champions from last weekend’s IHSA individual state tournament along with a runner-up and three state placers. Junior Brayden Teunissen (126 pounds) and freshmen Jimmy Mastny (157) each won titles, junior Vance Williams (132) finished second while Alanis (113), sophomore Austin Hagevold (106) and Astacio (165) each placed.

Joliet Catholic’s Maxwell Corral throws down Marian Central’s Max Astacio for two points in their triangular at Joliet Catholic earlier this season. Astacio will try to help the Hurricanes win a dual team state title this weekend in Bloomington. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Marian co-coaches Jordan Blanton and Ryan Prater put together a tough schedule so that their talented roster would be exposed to different wrestling styles. Blanton feels like this year’s team has what it takes to keep up with the best.

“It’s rare,” Blanton said. “It’s rare that you have a team that’s this balanced, that has this many tough guys on it and that has the potential we have to win a championship. I’m loving every minute of it.”

Senior Max Astacio was part of the Hurricanes team that won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state tournament in 2021 — the IHSA didn’t hold a state series that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While he appreciated being a part of that team, Astacio is more interested in winning an IHSA title.

It’s strictly business. We’re just trying to get stuff done, we’re working hard and we’re just looking for that No. 1 spot.” — Anthony Alanis, Marian Central senior

He’ll get a chance to do it with a close team this weekend. Astacio noticed all season how everyone was committed to doing whatever it takes to win a state championship.

The buy-in was there from the start, now it’s time to make it happen.

“We’re a band of brothers in all of this,” Astacio said. “We’re under one common goal and we’re going to make it happen.”