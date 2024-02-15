Woman hit by car in Woodstock, airlifted to hospital with critical injuries

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car Wednesday evening in Woodstock, according to the Woodstock Fire-Rescue District.

The fire and rescue district responded to a call at 5:48 p.m. to the area of Route 47 and Irving Avenue of a pedestrian struck by a car, Communication Specialist Alex Vucha said.

First responders arrived to the scene within two minutes to find “an adult female laying on the ground suffering from various traumatic injuries,” Vucha said.

The woman was taken to a medical helicopter which landed at the Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital helipad. She was then airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition, Vucha said.

No other injuries were reported, according to Vucha.

The crash is under investigation by the Woodstock Police Department.