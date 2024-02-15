Johnsburg boys win 1st conference title in 18 years: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 14

Johnsburg 78, Harvard 30: At Harvard, the Skyhawks (16-14 overall, 12-1 KRC) celebrated their first conference championship in 18 years with a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Hornets (2-27, 0-14).

Jayce Schmitt with 17 points, Ben Person with 14 points, Jarrel Albea with 13 points, and Ashton Stern with 12 points.



Sophomore guard Jayce Schmitt made five 3-pointers and had a game-high 17 points for the Skyhawks, who finished with 14 3s in the game. Ben Person scored 14 points, Jarrel Albea tossed in 13 and Ashton Stern had 12.

Ryan Bennett had 11 points and three 3s to lead Harvard.

Woodstock 55, Woodstock North 43: At Woodstock, Spencer Cullum had a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead the host Blue Streaks (20-10, 11-3) past the Thunder (11-17, 7-7) in their KRC game.

Sam Chapman added 13 points for Woodstock, which reached 20 wins for the first time since 2000. Trent Butler chipped in 10 points.

Plano 51, Richmond-Burton 43: At Richmond, the Rockets (16-12, 5-9) came up short in a KRC loss to the Reapers.

Deegan Cooley led R-B with 15 points and Luke Robinson had 13.

Sandwich 68, Marengo 48: At Sandwich, Marengo (4-27, 2-12) dropped its KRC game to Sandwich.