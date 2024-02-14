Harvard man accused of using lost credit card to buy Xbox gift cards, Monster energy drinks

A Harvard man is accused of credit card and retail theft.

Jacob G. Popelka, 38, of the 100 block of West Brink Street, was charged Wednesday with three counts of possession of another’s credit card, three counts of possession of a lost credit card, two counts of theft of property worth less than $500 with a previous conviction, and retail theft of property worth less than $300, according to court records.

Popelka allegedly used the cards to make purchases at the McHenry Meijer gas station in December and tried to use the credit cards at the Meijer grocery store, according to court records. Purchases included Xbox gift cards, a Roblox game card, Monster Energy drinks and gasoline, according to court records.

McHenry County court records show Popelka was convicted of writing a bad check in 2009. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to retail theft of property worth over $150, also at the McHenry Meijer and also in 2009.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to delivery of less than a gram of heroin or an analog, records show.

Popelka did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Wednesday. He is due back in court March 6.