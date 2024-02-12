Elderly woman missing from Huntley’s Del Webb Sun City neighborhood

An 86-year-old woman from Huntley has been reported missing.

Selva Ferguson was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the eastbound Marengo tollbooth on I-90, according to Illinois State Police, who issued an alert at the request of Huntley police.

Ferguson was driving a white 2016 Honda CRV, with Illinois License plate GUZ 30. She “has a condition that places her in danger,” police said.

Police provided an address in Del Webb’s Sun City neighborhood and described Ferguson as being white and Latina, 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and was wearing a blue jacket and black Sketchers, police said.

Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Huntley police at 847-515-5311 or call 911.