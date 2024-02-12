February 12, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Elderly woman missing from Huntley’s Del Webb Sun City neighborhood

Selva Ferguson, 86, has ‘a condition that places her in danger,’ police said

By Shaw Local News Network
Selva Ferguson. Huntley police reported her missing on Feb. 11, 2024.

Selva Ferguson. Huntley police reported her missing on Feb. 11, 2024.

An 86-year-old woman from Huntley has been reported missing.

Selva Ferguson was last seen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the eastbound Marengo tollbooth on I-90, according to Illinois State Police, who issued an alert at the request of Huntley police.

Ferguson was driving a white 2016 Honda CRV, with Illinois License plate GUZ 30. She “has a condition that places her in danger,” police said.

Police provided an address in Del Webb’s Sun City neighborhood and described Ferguson as being white and Latina, 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has brown hair and was wearing a blue jacket and black Sketchers, police said.

Anyone with information on Ferguson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Huntley police at 847-515-5311 or call 911.