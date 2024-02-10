Huntley boys top Dundee-Crown: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Boys basketball

Huntley 50, Dundee-Crown 34: At Carpentersville, Bryce Walker and Omare Segarra (seven rebounds, four assists), scored 12 points apiece for the Red Raiders (18-10, 11-5) in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Chargers (9-16, 5-11).

Ethan Blackmore tossed in 11 points for Huntley. Terrion Spencer scored 12 points for D-C and Kali Freeman added 11.

Crystal Lake South 74, Crystal Lake Central 28: At Crystal Lake, the visiting Gators (25-2, 16-0) coasted to an FVC win against the Tigers (6-23, 0-16). Colton Hess posted 20 points and 10 rebounds in the win for South.

AJ Demirov had 11 points, eight assists and three steals, Carson Trivellini had 12 points and CJ Regilio and Cooper Buelna each scored nine points.

Cary-Grove 57, Prairie Ridge 34: At Cary, Jake Hornok had 14 points and made 8 of 10 free throws for the Trojans (14-14, 9-6) in an FVC win against the Wolves (5-21, 2-14).

AJ Berndt tossed in 12 points and Justice German had 10 for C-G. Joey Vanderwiel and Ben Gablenz had nine points apiece to lead Prairie Ridge.

McHenry 48, Hampshire 36: At Hampshire, the Warriors (21-7, 10-5) picked up an FVC win against the Whip-Purs (13-16, 7-9). Marko Visnjevac led all scorers with 20 points in the victory.

Also for McHenry, Caleb Jett had nine points and Dylan Hurckes and Adam Anwar chipped in eight each.

Adrian Ugochukwu led Hampshire with 14 points.

Richmond-Burton 72, Marengo 37: At Marengo, Jace Nelson had 16 points to lead the Rockets (16-11, 5-8) past the Indians (4-25, 2-11) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game. Deegan Cooley tallied 14 points for R-B and Mason Kulidge added 11.

Derek Bibbings had 11 points to lead Marengo.

Plano 71, Harvard 29: At Plano, Adam Cooke scored 16 points for the Hornets (2-25, 0-12) in a KRC loss to the Reapers. DeAndre Keller tossed in nine points.

Girls basketball

Huntley 56, Dundee-Crown 10: At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders (23-6, 17-1) topped the Chargers (6-22, 5-13) in FVC action for their eighth consecutive victory. Anna Campanelli scored 19 points to lead all scorers.

Isabella Boskey added nine points in the win.

Crystal Lake Central 47, Crystal Lake South 17: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers (20-9, 14-4) defeated the Gators (3-24, 1-17) for their 13th win in 14 games.

Katie Hamill had 23 points to lead Central and Leah Spychala tossed in eight.

South was led by Makena Cleary with 11 points.

Hampshire 53, McHenry 17: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing had 14 points and made four 3-pointers to lead the Whip-Purs (20-11, 15-3) past the Warriors (3-26, 1-17) for their 20th win of the season.

Sophie Oleferchik added nine points for Hampshire, which had 10 players score in the victory. Brooklyn Anderson had six points for McHenry.

Prairie Ridge 37, Cary-Grove 23: At Cary, the Wolves (17-12, 10-8) beat the Trojans (18-11, 12-6) in their FVC game.

Burlington Central 61, Jacobs 52: At Algonquin, the Rockets (14-15, 10-8) picked up an FVC win over the Golden Eagles (7-19, 5-13).