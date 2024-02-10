Boys basketball: Woodstock closes out well to get Johnsburg in KRC game

Woodstock's Samuel Chapman tries to knock the ball away from Johnsburg's JT Schmitt during a Kishwaukee River Conference boys basketball game Friday, Feb.9, 2024, at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

JOHNSBURG – Woodstock needs a great deal of help to grab a share of the Kishwaukee River Conference title with Johnsburg.

But the Blue Streaks made certain Johnsburg is not going to finish the KRC unbeaten and postponed their celebration of the outright title for at least a few more days.

Streaks guard Sam Chapman got a huge steal that led to Spencer Cullum’s dunk, then picked off another pass and converted free throws as they rallied for a 54-50 victory Friday night.

“We struggled against some teams in the conference, it felt good to beat the undefeated team,” said Chapman, who led Woodstock (18-9, 10-3) with 16 points. “They could have won the conference and we didn’t want them to do that.”

Johnsburg (15-13, 11-1) led 50-47 and had the ball with 1:05 remaining when Chapman stole a pass at mid-court and flipped to Keaton Perkins, who passed to a wide-open Cullum. The 6-foot-6 senior forward threw down a dunk, and the Streaks called timeout.

Johnsburg had an inbound play with 35 seconds remaining, and Chapman again picked off the pass, drove to the basket and was fouled by Jarrel Albea.

With the Skyhawks’ student section screaming in his ears, Chapman drained both shots.

“I was just trying to points for us,” he said. “I got hacked and made my free throws. I liked that [noise]. It made it fun. I was thinking to myself I was going to hit them. We had nothing to lose.”

Cullum made one free throw with 10 seconds remaining, and Chapman sealed the outcome with two free throws with 0.9 to go.

“It was just guys making plays,” said Cullum, who scored 14 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. “We had nothing to lose, just go out there and play. Guys stepped up and made big plays. It turned into points.”

Johnsburg finishes its last two KRC games against Harvard, winless in conference, and Plano.

“Our kids are learning how to win,” Streaks coach Ryan Starnes said. “It seems simple, but it’s not. You have to control your emotions, you have to do the little things, you have to stay calm. You can’t point fingers at people or officials, you have to just keep playing.

“It’s a credit to our kids and how they’ve grown up, not just this year, but last year. I’m really proud, especially of the seniors in there, that really wanted this one tonight.”

Starnes is glad his team will not see Schmitt, a 6-1 sophomore who scored 25 Friday after gouging Woodstock for 24 in their first meeting.

“We can’t guard that kid,” Starnes said.

Schmitt was hot, but missed a 3-pointer in the final minute that would have given Johnsburg the lead. He hit 9 of 13 shots with four 3s.

“It came down to free throws,” Skyhawks coach Mike Toussaint said. “You can’t shoot 5 of 12 in a big game. We got tight down the stretch. We’re not a team that holds the ball, we’re a team that lets it go.”

The Skyhawks ran their regular offense and protected the ball well after a timeout with 2:23 to go and the 50-47 lead. Then came Chapman’s heroics.

“I was at halfcourt and Keaton gave it to me,” Cullum said. “I thought, ‘Do I go for a big one? No, just be safe.’ I knew it would get the crowd going, it was exciting.”