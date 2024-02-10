Boys basketball notes: Marian Central’s Christian Bentancur closes in on 2,000 career points

Marian Central's Christian Bentancur, here in the 2023 season, is closing in on 2,000 career points. He will be the third area boys player to accomplish that feat. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Marian Central forward Christian Bentancur seemed like a cinch to reach the 2,000-point career mark when the boys basketball season began.

Bentancur needed 540 points, which meant averaging 18 points a game over 30 games. The Hurricanes’ 6-foot-5, 235-pound forward likely would average more than that (which he has the last two seasons) and play more than 30 games, so 2,000 seemed inevitable.

However, Bentancur was invited to football all-star games – the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu – which took him out of seven games in January, putting the 2,000 points in question.

No athlete in IHSA history has done what the Clemson football recruit has accomplished – with 231 career receptions and 1,938 points heading into Saturday’s Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament.

But the 200/2,000 just makes for nicer, round numbers.

Now, Bentancur, who averages 21.2 points a game, is back on pace to reach two grand. He will be honored at Tuesday’s Senior Night game against Marengo at Marian’s Landers Pavilion as the school’s leading scorer. He passed former career leader Adam Pischke (Class of 2016 with 1,775 points) this season.

Bentancur might need the Hurricanes’ first Class 2A regional game to reach 2,000.

Johnsburg’s Zach Toussaint (Class of 2019, 2,249 points) and Crown’s Gary Gliesmann (1981, 2,011 points) are the only area boys players to score 2,000 career points.

“To be the first person to do 200-plus receptions and 2,000 points, that would be a really cool accomplishment,” Bentancur said. “Hopefully, if I keep playing like I have been, I should be able to get that 2,000 points, which would be an honor and round out my senior athletics.”

Marian athletic director Cody O’Neill has a note from Pischke which he will read Tuesday that congratulates Bentancur for his feats.

“He’s such a good kid,” O’Neill said of Bentancur. “To be at the level of football player he is and be where he’s at (in basketball) is really special.”

Bentancur, who will play tight end at Clemson, also had his freshman seasons shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, which makes his career numbers even more impressive.

“To be honest, I’m not really a stats guy,” Bentancur said. “It would be such an honor to do that (200/2,000) but I’m focusing on having a good time and having the best team atmosphere and stuff like that.

“It’s going to be really cool, hopefully I can continue to do what I’ve been doing. The last four years playing football and basketball, starting off freshman year not knowing if I could go to college for any of these sports and then seeing football was the way and still playing basketball and having a great time doing it with all my friends has been really fun. It’s going to be over soon, which is sad to think about, but I’m excited for the opportunity ahead.”

Bentancur has passed several other former players on the area scoring list this season: Huntley’s Brad Kalsow (2004, 1,783), Woodstock’s Dan Hill (1987, 1,791), Marengo’s Zach Knobloch (2016, 1,815), Crystal Lake South’s Phil Wallace (2004, 1,864) and Jacobs’ Johnny Moran (2008, 1,918).

Bentancur thoroughly enjoyed his time in the all-star games, although he strained a hamstring in San Antonio, but was able to quickly recover.

“In Illinois, we don’t play many four- or five-star athletes, so going to San Antonio and practicing and playing every day against some of the top competition in the nation is really fun, eye-opening and good to see where I am compared to some of those players,” he said. “I’m really glad I got that opportunity to go and compete.

“Two weeks after, I went to Hawaii and it was the same kind of thing. Hawaii was beautiful. It was a great place to explore. Now the last week I’ve been catching up on school work and getting back into playing basketball.”

Crystal Lake South's Colton Hess dunks during a Fox Valley Conference boys basketball game against Huntley on Tuesday, Feb.6, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

History makers: Crystal Lake South (24-2, 15-0) headed into Friday’s game at Crystal Lake Central on an 11-game winning streak with a chance to make school and area history.

The Gators first can join Burlington Central’s 2022 team as unbeaten FVC champs with three more wins.

“It would mean a lot,” Gators center Christian Rohde said. “We worked a lot in the offseason, everybody on the gun shooting, in their free periods. We’ve worked hard and it would be a good accomplishment for the team.”

South also could become the fourth team in FVC history to reach 30 wins. Burlington Central (31-4 in 2022), Cary-Grove (31-3 in 2020) and Jacobs (30-2 in 2017) are the other three. If South wins its final four regular-season games, it will start the postseason with 28 wins.

The Gators could reach 30 victories by winning their second Class 3A regional title in a row.

The winningest teams ever in the area both won state championships in the one-class system. Alden-Hebron’s 1952 team was 35-1 under coach Russ Ahearn and Dundee’s 1937 team was 34-1 under coach Eugene deLacey.

Crystal Lake Central’s Jake Terlecki, left, looks for an option as Huntley’s Bryce Walker defends during tournament basketball action at Johnsburg High School Monday evening. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Terlecki hits milestone: Crystal Lake Central senior Jake Terlecki scored 15 points in Tuesday’s 46-35 loss to Cary-Grove, which put him past 1,000 points for his career.

“This achievement means everything to me and my family,” Terlecki said. “My family supported me through everything and believed in me. And I also would like to thank my coaches who have helped me with my game and my choices on and off the court.”

Terlecki, a 6-2 guard, realized reaching 1,000 points was a possibility after he averaged 10.7 points a game and scored 300 points as a junior. He is averaging 12.7 points a game and has 351 points this season for the 6-22 Tigers.

“I worked hard all summer training and it all is paying off,” Terlecki said. “My junior year I started to score better and I realized I had to average around 11 points a game this season to get 1,000.”

Tough defender: Huntley coach Collin Kalamatas lauded the effort put forth by guard Bryce Walker, who defended South’s AJ Demirov in Tuesday’s 60-51 loss. Demirov, regarded as the FVC’s best player and averaging 20.3 points a game, scored 14.

“Bryce Walker might be the single best look you can give AJ Demirov (in the FVC),” Kalamatas said. “I don’t know if there is one player who can guard AJ the way Bryce did tonight. The kid (Demirov) is an incredible basketball player, Bryce was just able to make it tough for him.

“Bryce has good lateral quickness. He has a motor that reminds me of AJ’s motor. AJ moves around like Steph Curry, he’s constantly moving back and forth and side to side. Bryce is short, close to the ground and can change directions. He’s active with his hands.”