February 08, 2024
Northwest Herald

Marian Central wins in CCC boys tournament: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Feb. 8

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Marian Central 71, Timothy Christian 63: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes (7-22) defeated the Trojans in their consolation round game of the Chicagoland Christian Conference Tournament.

Christian Bentancur scored 26 points to lead the Hurricanes, putting him at 1,973 for his career. Braedon Todd and Logan Brandt each scored 10.

Marian plays in the tournament’s fifth-place game at noon Saturday at Timothy Christian.

Girls basketball

Batavia 57, Burlington Central 34: At Batavia, the Bulldogs (24-5) defeated the Rockets (13-15) in their nonconference game.

