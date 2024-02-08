Marengo, Huntley girls wrap up conference titles: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marengo 57, Sandwich 21: At Marengo, Bella Frohling tossed in three 3-pointers in the second quarter and finished with 13 points as Marengo (20-9, 13-1) beat Sandwich (6-25, 4-10) on Wednesday to win the Kishwaukee River Conference title outright.

That makes back-to-back titles for the Indians, who have won five KRC titles in six seasons.

Mia Feldt and Dayna Carr each added nine points as 10 Marengo players scored.

Huntley 47, Prairie Ridge 27: At Crystal Lake, the Red Raiders (22-6, 16-1) clinched their third consecutive Fox Valley Conference title with a victory over the Wolves (16-12, 9-8).

Anna Campanelli led Huntley with 17 points, Aubrina Adamik added 10 and Paula Strzelecki and Ava McFadden each had eight.

Addison Meyer led the Wolves with 13 points.

Hampshire 58, Burlington Central 50: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing scored 16 to lead the Whip-Purs (19-11, 14-3) past the Rockets (13-14, 9-8) in their FVC game.

Mikala Amagasse scored 14 for Hampshire and Avery Cartee and Whitney Thompson each scored nine.

Emma Payton and Audrey LaFleur scored 12 each for Central, Emersyn Fry had 11 and Kenzie Andersen added 10.

Cary-Grove 43, McHenry 16: At McHenry, Emily Larry tossed in three 3s in the second quarter as the Trojans (18-10, 12-5) beat the Warriors (3-25, 1-16) in FVC action.

Larry had four 3s and scored a game-high 14 points. Gabby Grasser led McHenry with six points.

Jacobs 45, Crystal Lake South 29: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles (7-18, 5-12) beat the Gators (3-23, 1-16) in their FVC game.

Plano 43, Richmond-Burton 33: At Richmond, the Rockets (4-25, 2-12) fell to the Reapers (15-16, 7-7) in their KRC game.

Daniella Mazzola led R-B with nine points, Lilly Kwapniewski had eight and Taylor Labay and Meadow Rosendahl scored seven each.

Plano junior guard Josie Larson led all players with 18 and passed 1,000 points for her career.

Johnsburg 61, Harvard 21: At Harvard, Wynne Oeffling led the Skyhawks (15-11, 9-5) with 17 points in their KRC win over the Hornets (5-23, 0-14).

Kaylee Fouke added 12 points for Johnsburg.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hiawatha 42, Alden-Hebron 35: At Hebron, Nolan Vanderstappen led the Giants (7-18) with 11 points in their loss to the Hawks.

Fabien Carreno added nine points for A-H.