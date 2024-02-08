Algonquin residents share views of community quality of life in new survey

The 2023 Algonquin Community Survey, an annual initiative for the past 12 years, recently was reviewed by the Algonquin Village Board. The survey was intended to capture residents’ perceptions about quality of life and the effectiveness and value of municipal services in Algonquin.

Survey participants expressed satisfaction in several areas, including Algonquin as a place to live (94.3% positive rating), their neighborhood as a place to live (92.5% positive rating) and Algonquin as a place to raise children (89.8% positive rating).

The services that received the highest praise included 911 services, garbage collection, parks maintenance, recycling and responding to residents’ calls. Since the inception of the annual community survey, there has been a 6.5% increase in the overall quality of life and the range of services offered to the community, according to a news release from the village of Algonquin.

The survey also highlighted considerable improvement in areas such as the ease of car travel in Algonquin (33.4% improvement), traffic flow on major streets (29.3% improvement) and value of services for the taxes residents pay to the village (19.1% improvement).

Algonquin’s annual operating and capital budget is shaped by input from the survey, which helps with goal-setting and in determining resource allocation. The proposed budget for fiscal 2025, which is currently in development, plans to increase funding for the enhancement of the village’s transportation network, park facilities and the water and sewer infrastructure.

To access the 2023 Algonquin Community Survey report as well as previous results and the comprehensive results dashboard, visit algonquin.org/survey.