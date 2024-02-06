Huntley girls clinch share of 3rd straight FVC title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Feb. 5

Girls basketball

Huntley 64, McHenry 21: At McHenry, the Red Raiders (21-6, 15-1 FVC) beat the Warriors to clinch at least a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship, their third in a row.

Huntley, which has won 43 of its past 44 conference games, can take the FVC outright with its next win or the next Hampshire loss.

Anna Campanelli scored 14 points to lead the Raiders, who have won seven games in a row. Aubrina Adamik had 13 points, and Paula Strzelecki added 10.

Gaby Grasser and Lucy Jones had six points each for McHenry (3-24, 1-15).

Hampshire 58, Crystal Lake South 30: At Hampshire, Ashley Herzing scored 14 points and made three 3-pointers for the Whip-Purs (18-11, 13-3) in their FVC win over the Gators (3-22, 1-15).

Katheryn Cardona added nine points for Hampshire, Whitney Thompson had eight, and Avery Cartee tallied nine.

South was led by Makena Cleary with a game-high 18 points on six 3s.

Crystal Lake Central 58, Jacobs 19: At Crystal Lake, Ruby Macke led the way with 17 points to lead the Tigers (18-9, 12-4) past the Golden Eagles (6-18, 4-12) for their 11th win in 12 games.

Katie Hamill scored 16 points for Central, and Avery Bechler and Leah Spychala added eight apiece.

Hailey Franczkowski had nine points for Jacobs.

Prairie Ridge 33, Dundee-Crown 22: At Carpentersville, Addie Meyer poured in a game-high 15 points for the Wolves (16-11, 9-7) in an FVC win against the Chargers (6-19, 5-11).

Zoe Nanos added nine points for Prairie Ridge. Monica Sierzputowski had 10 points to lead D-C.

Cary-Grove 52, Burlington Central 46: At Cary, Ellie Mjaanes scored 16 points to lead the Trojans (17-10, 11-5) past the Rockets (13-12, 9-6) in their FVC game.

Emily Larry and Kennedy Manning both had 11 points for C-G.

Johnsburg 49, Grayslake North 42: At Grayslake, Wynne Oeffling had 18 points for the Skyhawks (14-11) in a nonconference victory over the Knights.

Kaylee Fouke added 12 points, and Mackenzie McQuiston had 11.

Woodstock North 58, Lakes 44: At Woodstock, Addi Rishling scored a team-high 15 points and earned her school-record 249th steal to lead the Thunder (16-12) past the Eagles in their final home game of the season.

Bella Borta and Addy Crabill added nine points apiece and Addy Saunders had eight.

Harvard 43, North Boone 37: At Poplar Grove, Analyse Gomez had nine points for the Hornets (5-22) in a nonconference win against the Vikings.

Jackie Silva and Hayley Shafer chipped in seven points apiece. Mayra Hyde added six.

Rockford Jefferson 54, Woodstock 39: At Rockford, the Blue Streaks (15-10) fell to the J-Hawks in nonconference action.

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 68, Marengo 51: At Johnsburg, Jarrel Albea led the Skyhawks (14-12, 10-0) with a career-high 23 points and four 3-pointers in a Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Indians (3-24, 1-10). Johnsburg holds a 2 1/2-game lead over Plano with four games remaining.

Jayce Schmitt added 18 points on six 3s, and JT Schmitt had nine points on three 3s. Johnsburg made 15 3s in the game.

Derek Bibbings posted a double-double for Marengo with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Drew Johnson tossed in 10 points.